Thursday, April 17, 2025
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

US Vice President Vance, Second Lady to visit Delhi, Jaipur and Agra during India visit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Washington, April 16: US Vice-President J.D. Vance and his Indian-descent wife Usha Vance will be visiting Delhi, Agra and Jaipur during their upcoming visit to India, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Vice President is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when in Delhi, next week. This is Vance’s first visit to India and the first by an American Vice-President in 13 years. The last was Joe Biden, who travelled to India in 2013 as Vice-President to President Barack Obama.

India is second on the Vances’ two-nation tour, from Friday until April 24. Italy will be their first stop. “In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra,” Vance’s office said in a statement.

“The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites,” it added. There was no mention of Mike Waltz, the National Security Advisor, in the White House statement and it was not immediately clear if and when he is scheduled to travel to India.

His visit, when it happens, will be the third by a senior member of the Trump administration to India, following Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, and Vice-President Vance. The Vice-President first met PM Modi in Paris on the sidelines of the AI summit in February.

The Second Lady and the second couple’s two sons also met the Prime Minister. The Wednesday announcement did not mention if the Vances will be accompanied by their children on this visit. Vance has emerged as an important member of the Trump cabinet, and an outspoken advocate of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The President often calls him for remarks during publicly-aired meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries. His most significant Oval Office intervention so far came in the meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. Usha Vance’s parents came to the US from Andhra Pradesh and she was born in San Diego.

Her birth name is Usha Bala Chilukuri. Vance’s predecessor in the White House, Vice-President Kamala Harris, never visited India during her tenure although she is also of Indian-descent like Usha Vance — her mother’s family was based in Tamil Nadu. Mike Pence, who was Vice-President in President Trump’s first term also could not make it although he had expressed a desire to undertake a tour of India.

IANS

Previous article
Operation Brahma: Indian sends prefabricated office and housing units to quake-hit Myanmar
Next article
SC fixes May 14 for hearing on pleas against law dropping CJI from EC appointment panel

Related articles

NATIONAL

Police notice to Telangana IAS officer for posting AI-generated image about tree-cutting

Hyderabad, April 16:  The Telangana Police have issued a notice to senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal for reposting...
NATIONAL

SC fixes May 14 for hearing on pleas against law dropping CJI from EC appointment panel

New Delhi, April 16: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 14 for hearing on a clutch of...
INTERNATIONAL

Operation Brahma: Indian sends prefabricated office and housing units to quake-hit Myanmar

Yangon, April 16: India's humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma continued on Wednesday as the next...
NATIONAL

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has recommended the name of Justice B.R....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police notice to Telangana IAS officer for posting AI-generated image about tree-cutting

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 16:  The Telangana Police have issued a...

SC fixes May 14 for hearing on pleas against law dropping CJI from EC appointment panel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 16: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

Operation Brahma: Indian sends prefabricated office and housing units to quake-hit Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 16: India's humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar...
Load more

Popular news

Police notice to Telangana IAS officer for posting AI-generated image about tree-cutting

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 16:  The Telangana Police have issued a...

SC fixes May 14 for hearing on pleas against law dropping CJI from EC appointment panel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 16: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

Operation Brahma: Indian sends prefabricated office and housing units to quake-hit Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 16: India's humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge