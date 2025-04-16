Wednesday, April 16, 2025
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Smearing China cannot help remove US label as empire of hacking: Beijing

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Beijing, April 16: A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday condemned a recent US assessment report for its irresponsible remarks on China, saying that smearing China cannot help remove the US label as the empire of hacking.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, made the remarks while responding to a media query concerning the 2025 Annual Threat Assessment released by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The United States often accuses others of actions it itself has taken or is currently engaged in, Zhang said, adding that it is not only the main source of cyberattacks against China but also a well-known global cyber threat.

He said the United States has a poor record on cyber issues, citing WikiLeaks, Snowden, Stellar Wind, and Telescreen as examples. The United States would stop at nothing to conduct surveillance, steal secrets and attack others, Zhang said.

“Smearing China cannot help remove the US label as the empire of hacking,” he said, urging the US side to stop acting like a thief crying “stop thief,” refrain from launching cyberattacks against other countries, including China, and restore a clean and secure cyberspace with responsible words and actions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese defence spokesperson also said that “wanton use of force will not make America great again” in response to reports that the US defence budget for fiscal year 2026 will reach a record 1 trillion US dollars. Zhang said such act would only inflict painful disasters upon the people of the United States and the rest of the world. The sky-high defence budget exposed once again the bellicose nature of the US side and its belief in “might makes right,” he said.

Zhang noted that the US government is in heavy debt, yet it keeps pouring ill-gotten wealth exploited from other countries into manufacturing weapons. He urged the US side to break away from the obsession with hegemony at an early date and recognise that wanton use of force will not make America great again.

IANS

Previous article
Google removes 247.4 mn ads in India last year, suspends 2.9 mn ad accounts
Next article
Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

Related articles

NATIONAL

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has recommended the name of Justice B.R....
NATIONAL

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

Jakarta, April 16: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Wednesday, triggering a flight...
NATIONAL

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday continued their upward journey for the third straight trading...
NATIONAL

Google removes 247.4 mn ads in India last year, suspends 2.9 mn ad accounts

New Delhi, April 16: Google on Wednesday said that it removed 247.4 million ads in India last year,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI)...

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

NATIONAL 0
Jakarta, April 16: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East...

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI)...

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

NATIONAL 0
Jakarta, April 16: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East...

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge