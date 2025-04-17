Class XI seats available in 147 institutes in EKH: DC

SHILLONG, April 16: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah has dismissed concerns about a shortage of seats for Class XI, stating that the issue stems from misconception due to misinformation.

Kurbah confirmed that 147 schools and colleges in the district have confirmed that there are still ample seats available for students seeking admission in Class XI.

She revealed that she had convened a meeting with the heads of these institutions to discuss the issues faced by students in seeking admissions in Class XI.

Citing the case of Raid Laban College, Kurbah said the college has an intake capacity of around 1,000 students, but only a few students have applied for admission, indicating that students are primarily aiming for admission in premier institutions.

All 147 institutions have submitted updated lists of available seats, and the compiled information has been uploaded to the official website of the district, she said.

The DC also urged schools and colleges to consider increasing their intake, provided it does not compromise the quality of education provided by these institutes.

It may be noted that Meghalaya recorded a high pass percentage of 87.10 in the SSLC results announced by MBoSE on April 5.