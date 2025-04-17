My inspection has revealed infra progress in Garo Hills: Tynsong

SHILLONG, April 16: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said that his inspection of Garo Hills has revealed advancement on key infrastructure schemes and a stable security environment.

He informed that during meetings with multiple departments, the officials provided a comprehensive briefing on road works financed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Central Road Fund (CRF), Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and the State Plan.

According to the review meeting he chaired, Tynsong said a significant number of road stretches are on the cusp of completion, with several slated to open before year end and the remainder expected by 2026.

Engineers credited in the report have been commended for maintaining project timelines despite challenging terrain and logistical constraints.

He informed that attention has now also shifted to the upcoming PMGSY IV phase, which aims to link more than 750 villages that have remained without all weather connectivity and Detailed Project Reports (DPR) are being prepared by the State Public Works department, with tenders to be issued imminently and implementation schedules aligned with Ministry of Rural Development deadlines.

He added that officials have also noted that previous phases of PMGSY spanning I, II and III have consistently met performance benchmarks, drawing positive feedback from the central ministry.

According to him, while the focus on expanding rural road networks remains high, authorities have also underscored the need for continued monitoring to ensure timely completion and cost-effectiveness.

The deputy chief minister’s itinerary included discussions on administrative coordination and laid the groundwork for follow up reviews in the coming months.