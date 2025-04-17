Thursday, April 17, 2025
Cong will amend Waqf Act as per needs, expectations of Muslims: Rashid Alvi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 17: Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Thursday said that if the Congress returns to power, it will amend the Waqf (Amendment) Act in accordance with the needs and expectations of the Muslim community. Speaking to IANS, Rashid Alvi said, “I have said this earlier as well — the BJP government is temporary.

We will definitely return to power, and when we do, we will amend the Waqf Act as per the desires and expectations of the Muslim community. This is our commitment.” Alvi also accused the BJP of polarising the country for political gains.

“The BJP is not just trying to polarise West Bengal; it wants to create divisions throughout the entire country. They have no agenda except to incite conflict between Hindus and Muslims. Their biggest issues seem to be triple talaq and the Waqf Act.

“Unemployment is not their concern. Inflation doesn’t bother them. The worsening economic conditions, the lack of food and medical facilities for the poor — none of this matters to them. They believe they can stay in power by dividing people on religious lines,” he said.

The Congress leader further criticised several political figures for supporting the Waqf Act out of what he called a “greed for power.” “Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Ajit Singh’s son, and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son — none of them remained silent.

In fact, they supported the BJP in Parliament by voting in favour of the Waqf Act. Had they abstained or stayed silent, this law would not have passed. In their pursuit of power, they chose to side with the BJP,” Alvi claimed.

He further blamed the BJP for the unrest in Murshidabad, West Bengal. “The BJP is responsible for the situation in Murshidabad. They believe it is difficult to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. Just a few days ago, Amit Shah said that they would not object if a ‘patriotic’ party came to power in Bengal. What does that imply? That Mamata Banerjee is not patriotic? That the people voting for her are traitors? This clearly shows that they are willing to go to any extent to remove her from power,” Alvi concluded.

