Thursday, April 17, 2025
Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked the Opposition to refrain from playing politics on the religious Hajj issue and gave an account of how Saudi Arabia made special arrangements to accommodate India’s requests on opening a special window for the pilgrims.

Rijiju took to social media to inform that all arrangements have been done as per Saudi rules, regulations and their timelines, while HCOI and CGI have completed all the work for 1,22,000 pilgrims on time.

“Unfortunately, the private operators could not finalise the contracts and make payments as per the advanced Saudi timelines this year. No extension of time was also allowed this year by the Saudi Govt,” he said and added that when the Government of India raised the matter with the Saudi counterpart, the latter addressed those concerns with a ‘special gesture’.

The Union Minister’s assurance comes on the back of concerns raised by Opposition parties. From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to J&amp;K CM Omar Abdullah, many political parties raised the issue of Saudi Arabia’s cutting down India’s private Hajj quota this year and sought the External Affairs Ministry’s intervention on the matter.

Clarifying on the issue, the minister informed that private operators were not able to complete the formalities on time and make payments as per the deadline. “Govt of India took up the matter with the Saudi Govt. As a special gesture and considering the excellent relations between both countries, India is given 10,000 Hajj Quotas.

Saudi Hajj Ministry has given a window and opened the Nusuk portal to the private operators to complete their work based on the current space availability in Mina,” Rijiju said.

He also urged all the private operators (CGHOs) to finalise their contracts and upload all documents on the Saudi Nusuk portal in the extended time period allowed. Prior to this, the Ministry of Minority Affairs also informed that the annual Hajj quota, which is finalised by Saudi authorities, has risen from 1,36,020 in 2014 to 1,75,025 in the current year.

“The Government of India accords high priority to facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage for Indian Muslims. Due to sustained efforts, India’s Hajj quota has risen from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025 – finalized annually by Saudi authorities,” it said in a post on X.

IANS

Previous article
Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram
Next article
JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

