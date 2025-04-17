Thursday, April 17, 2025
JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

By: Agencies

Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books, has lauded the decision of the UK Supreme Court’s legal definition of a woman. In a major ruling, the court has stated that the definition of a woman and sex in the Equality Act relates to “a biological woman and biological sex”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

However, judge Lord Hodge, who announced the decision, made clear that the law gives trans people protection against discrimination. The author took to her X, formerly Twitter, following the verdict, and shared her opinion on the verdict.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the author praised the “tenacious Scottish women” who ‘got this case heard’. JK, who has been very vocal about trans people and their rights, said she was “proud” of their efforts, claiming they’ve “protected the rights of women across the UK”.

She wrote, “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot I’m so proud to know you”.

She added, “Trans people have lost zero rights today, although I don’t doubt some (not all) will be furious that the Supreme Court upheld women’s sex-based rights”. The ruling follows a series of challenges brought by the campaign group, For Women Scotland (FWS), over the definition of “woman” in Scottish legislation mandating 50% female representation on public boards.

The outcome of the case will have an impact on the whole of the UK after the lengthy legal battle was heard by the Supreme Court. Responding to JK’s post, many of her fans agreed with her, as one replied: “All of you who vilified @jk_rowling for standing up for women should hang your heads in shame”.

Meanwhile, another said, “This is a huge win! Now we need to make the rest of the Western World see reason”. However, there were others who disagreed with the ruling and JK, who has made a series of controversial tweets regarding the trans community in the past, as they said, “Trans women are women and there’s no ‘argument’ about that. Breaks my heart that we’re going backwards and it’s so frustrating feeling so powerless”.

IANS

Previous article
Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

