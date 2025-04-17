Thursday, April 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

HC orders NHAI to repair NH-6 within 2 months

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 16: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday adjourned a PIL on the strengthening and improvement work of the 102 km long Jowai-Ratacherra project of National Highway 6 till June 18, 2025 with the expectation that the respondent authority will be in a position to file a completion report.
During the hearing of the PIL, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) sought two months’ time from the court to complete the project work.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh said further to a February 24, 2025 order issued by the court, the Project Director of NHAI PIU, Shillong filed an affidavit dated 11th April, 2025 together with a status report.
According to the status report, the NHAI commenced the project work on March 24, 2024. It had entrusted the work to two firms, Purvanchal Buildtech Pvt Ltd in respect of 51 km (Jowai to Wahiajer) and Dhar Construction Company in respect of 51.255 km from Wahiajer to Ratacherra.
“This status report gives a detailed description of the work being carried out accompanied by photographs. According to it, in the first sector of 51 km, 67 per cent of the work is complete and in the second sector of 51.255 km, 73 per cent is complete. It also indicates some impediments in the progress of work like heavy flow of traffic but nevertheless acknowledges the cooperation of the district administration in regulating traffic,” the court said in an order.
S Sengupta, counsel appearing for the authority, submitted that if two more months’ time is given, the project work would be completed.
The Amicus Curiae pointed out that the problems such as large potholes, exposed rods from small bridges on the highway around Umkiang Forest area and Dona Road as indicated in the February 24, 2025 order have not been addressed.
At this, Sengupta assured the court that the problems would be addressed and the work would be over in two months.
“Overall, we are satisfied with the progress made by NHAI,” the court said and adjourned the PIL till June 18, 2025.

