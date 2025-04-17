Thursday, April 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tura MP slams govt for ignoring critical issues

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 16: Tura Lok Sabha member Saleng A Sangma has criticised the NPP-led MDA Government for failing to address critical issues affecting society.
He highlighted the alarming rise in drug addiction among youth, with approximately three lakh young people struggling with substance abuse in the state.
Sangma also expressed concern over the rising number of HIV cases in the state, which he believes may be linked to drug abuse.
He criticised the government for being more focused on organising entertainment events than tackling serious issues.
Sangma also slammed the ruling side for failing to complete several crucial infrastructure projects, citing the government’s focus on securing loans from external agencies rather than ensuring timely completion of pending work.
He also expressed disappointment over the government’s tendency to blame the previous government for its failures.

