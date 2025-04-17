Thursday, April 17, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s travel and tourism sector headed to touch 10 pc of GDP soon

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 17: India’s travel and tourism sector, which currently contributes 7 per cent of the country’s GDP, will soon reach the global average of 10 per cent, World Travel and Tourism Council CEO, Julia Simpson, has said.

In a video message at the ‘India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave 202’5 here, she said the country’s travel and tourism sector offers an extraordinary opportunity and is expected to clock a growth rate of 7 per cent.

Simpson praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing investments in travel and tourism and seeing the potential of the sector to transform the living conditions of communities and the lives of people.

Emphasising the need for sustainable practices in the sector, she said about 4.8 per cent of India’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the travel and tourism sector. She also pointed out that India is reducing the “carbon intensity faster than the global average as it is going down by 13 per cent”.

The first edition of the India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave, organised by MakeMyTrip Foundation and World Travel &amp; Tourism Council India Initiative (WTTCII), was held in New Delhi. The event also saw the launch of the Sustainable Hospitality Handbook, developed by the Hotel Association of India (HAI) in collaboration with MakeMyTrip.

The handbook offers hotels a ‘practical framework’ to adopt ‘environmentally responsible’ practices across energy, water, waste, and community impact. Addressing the event, MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra said sustainable tourism sector, though currently modest in scale, is projected to experience remarkable growth over the next decade.

He highlighted on the vast potential of eco-conscious travel within the country which is expected to become among the fastest growing markets. Despite the promising outlook, Kalra highlighted that only a small fraction of India’s current tourism activity can be classified as sustainable.

This, he pointed out, stands in stark contrast to global trends where sustainability is becoming a core focus. Suman Billa, additional secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, during a panel discussion at a conclave here, also said, “informal consultations” have started with states on the top 50 tourist destinations in the country which will be developed in a “challenge mode”.

India’s tourism sector, rich in heritage, culture, and diversity, is emerging as a global favourite and a key driver of economic growth. Recognizing its potential for employment-led development, the Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 2,541.06 crore to enhance infrastructure, skill development, and travel facilitation.

A major initiative includes developing 50 top tourist destinations in partnership with states through a challenge mode, ensuring world-class facilities and connectivity. With committed efforts, tourism is set to drive India’s progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. Foreign exchange earnings through tourism were $28 billion. India received 1.8 per cent of world tourism receipts and attained a rank of 14th worldwide in world tourism receipts during 2023.

IANS

Previous article
Robert Vadra’s questioning by ED: A timeline of land deal case
Next article
Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books, has lauded the decision of...
NATIONAL

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked the Opposition to refrain from playing politics...
NATIONAL

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Thursday after a policeman...
NATIONAL

Robert Vadra’s questioning by ED: A timeline of land deal case

New Delhi, April 17: Businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, is facing the heat...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of...

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West...
Load more

Popular news

JK Rowling responds to UK Supreme Court’s verdict on legal definition of a woman

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, April 17: JK Rowling, the author of...

Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Kiren Rijiju’s appeal to Oppn, sheds light on Saudi’s ‘special gesture’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 17: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Cop killed while attempting to prevent cattle smuggling in Bengal’s Nandigram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 17: Tension prevailed at Nandigram in West...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge