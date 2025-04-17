Thursday, April 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

MDA govt transferring employees for supporting party: VPP

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 16: VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Wednesday lashed out at the NPP-led MDA government for punishing government employees by transferring them on suspicion of supporting the VPP during the district council elections.
Addressing a party rally in Jowai, he alleged that the government even transferred muster roll workers to Garo Hills region as punishment.
“We strongly condemn this vindictive action by the government,” Basaiawmoit said, accusing Ministers and MLAs of treating government officials—including BDOs and Executive Engineers—as if they were under their direct control.
Basaiawmoit issued a stern warning to senior government officials not to carry out politically motivated transfers at the behest of their superiors.
“Political leaders come and go every five years. But we will not hesitate to take action against any official found to be complicit in such vindictive acts,” he stated.
He also called on the affected government employees to remain patient, assuring them that “change is on the horizon”.

