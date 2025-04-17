Govt promises action against groups for Iewduh extortion

SHILLONG, April 16: The state government has assured immediate action against pressure groups who are allegedly distributing slips or extortion notes demanding money from non-tribal traders in Iewduh market under the guise of donations.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday asserted that such actions are criminal offences and will be dealt with firmly.

“The law is clear…any form of forced subscription or extortion is illegal,” Tynsong stated.

Tynsong said he has instructed the district administration and police to act immediately against such activities. “Traders should not hesitate to report any threats or demands for money. We have a dedicated emergency helpline operational 24×7 to respond to such incidents,” he added.

A viral image of one such alleged extortion slips reportedly aimed at non-tribal shopkeepers has added fuel to public concerns.

The photograph, widely shared on social media, has raised fresh questions over traders’ safety and the influence of local groups operating outside legal boundaries.