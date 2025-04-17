Thursday, April 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP expresses outrage over MP’s ‘goondaism’ remark

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 16: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday strongly criticised NPP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi for accusing the party of promoting “goondaism.”
Speaking at a party rally in Jowai, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit expressed surprise at the comment made by someone of his age and experience.
“It’s unfortunate that someone who should now be reflecting on his life is still making such irresponsible comments,” he said.
Basaiawmoit questioned the basis of the allegations and demanded to know if anyone had seen the VPP leaders and members involved in acts of intimidation. “Have you seen us wearing black masks, carrying weapons, or threatening people?” he asked.
He clarified that the party never condoned the recent incident in Narwan, which Kharlukhi had indirectly referred to.
“That incident was the result of betrayal, and as human beings, it’s natural to feel agitated. But let me make it very clear that we do not support or encourage such actions. We are deeply saddened by what happened,” the VPP leader said.
He also reiterated that the VPP has demanded an investigation into the incident, highlighting the state government’s failure to ensure free and fair elections in the JHADC.
Earlier, Kharlukhi had accused the VPP of being hypocritical — opposing the use of muscle power in principle while allegedly supporting acts of “goondaism” in practice.
He criticised the VPP leadership for staying silent after alleged attacks on NPP supporters, reportedly carried out by individuals linked to the VPP.

Previous article
Activist demands CBI inquiry into road project ‘irregularities’
Next article
Govt promises action against groups for Iewduh extortion

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Pressure on CM to exempt Meghalaya from Waqf Act

SHILLONG, April 16: Pressure is mounting on Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to safeguard the religious rights of...
MEGHALAYA

Tura MP slams govt for ignoring critical issues

SHILLONG, April 16: Tura Lok Sabha member Saleng A Sangma has criticised the NPP-led MDA Government for failing...
MEGHALAYA

HC orders NHAI to repair NH-6 within 2 months

SHILLONG, April 16: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday adjourned a PIL on the strengthening and improvement...
MEGHALAYA

Facing opposition, MIDC drops Ri-Bhoi industrial estate plan

SHILLONG, April 16: Following opposition, the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MIDC) has finally decided to cancel the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pressure on CM to exempt Meghalaya from Waqf Act

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 16: Pressure is mounting on Chief Minister...

Tura MP slams govt for ignoring critical issues

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 16: Tura Lok Sabha member Saleng A...

HC orders NHAI to repair NH-6 within 2 months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 16: The High Court of Meghalaya on...
Load more

Popular news

Pressure on CM to exempt Meghalaya from Waqf Act

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 16: Pressure is mounting on Chief Minister...

Tura MP slams govt for ignoring critical issues

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 16: Tura Lok Sabha member Saleng A...

HC orders NHAI to repair NH-6 within 2 months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 16: The High Court of Meghalaya on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge