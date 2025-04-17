VPP expresses outrage over MP’s ‘goondaism’ remark

SHILLONG, April 16: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday strongly criticised NPP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi for accusing the party of promoting “goondaism.”

Speaking at a party rally in Jowai, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit expressed surprise at the comment made by someone of his age and experience.

“It’s unfortunate that someone who should now be reflecting on his life is still making such irresponsible comments,” he said.

Basaiawmoit questioned the basis of the allegations and demanded to know if anyone had seen the VPP leaders and members involved in acts of intimidation. “Have you seen us wearing black masks, carrying weapons, or threatening people?” he asked.

He clarified that the party never condoned the recent incident in Narwan, which Kharlukhi had indirectly referred to.

“That incident was the result of betrayal, and as human beings, it’s natural to feel agitated. But let me make it very clear that we do not support or encourage such actions. We are deeply saddened by what happened,” the VPP leader said.

He also reiterated that the VPP has demanded an investigation into the incident, highlighting the state government’s failure to ensure free and fair elections in the JHADC.

Earlier, Kharlukhi had accused the VPP of being hypocritical — opposing the use of muscle power in principle while allegedly supporting acts of “goondaism” in practice.

He criticised the VPP leadership for staying silent after alleged attacks on NPP supporters, reportedly carried out by individuals linked to the VPP.