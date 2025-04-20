AIMPLB vows to continue protests until Centre rolls back Waqf Act

Hyderabad, April 20: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has vowed to continue nationwide protests until the Waqf (Amendment) Act is rolled back.

AIMPLB president Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani urged people not to get “misled” by the fake news being spread by some elements that there is no need for more protests, as the Supreme Court has accepted the “Waqf by user” clause, and it indicated that only Muslims will be allowed in Waqf properties’ management.

He was addressing a mammoth public meeting organised on Saturday night at Darussalam, the headquarters of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

AIMPLB leaders belonging to various Muslim organisations and sects addressed the public meeting, attended by thousands of people.

Terming the Waqf (Amendment) Act unconstitutional, the speakers alleged: “The Centre was conspiring to finish the religious identity of Muslims by snatching their mosques, graveyards, Eidgahs, dargahs and other Waqf property.”

The Personal Law Board announced an action plan for the protests in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It gave a call to switch off all lights for 10 minutes on April 30. The ‘Batti Gul’ protest will be held from 9 p.m.

A round-table meeting will be held in Hyderabad on May 18, in which leaders of other communities will be invited. Similar meetings will be held in all districts in both Telugu states.

A huge public meeting of women is planned on May 22 at Hockey Ground in Masab Tank in the heart of the city.

Human chains will be formed at various places in Hyderabad on May 25. The half-hour programme will begin at 2 p.m.

The AIMPLB has also given a call for ‘dharna’ on June 1. The two-hour-long protest will be held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in the heart of the city. Women will also participate in the protest.

AIMPLB president Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, DMK MP Pudukkottai MM Abdulla, Bhara Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former deputy chief minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA from Andhra Pradesh Abdul Hafeez addressed the public meeting.

Stating that problems would not be solved with minor changes in the Act, AIMPLB president, he said, peaceful protests should continue till the Act is repealed.

“The Supreme Court has not set aside the legislation. It has only given a temporary relief,” said Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, who also hoped that the apex court would do justice by striking down the Act.

He mentioned that the Act contains many other clauses which go against the interests of Waqf properties. He said an exemption from the Limitation Act would mean that those illegally occupying Waqf properties for 12 years or more will become their owners.

The AIMPLB president said that under the Act, the mosques and other Waqf properties declared as heritage will not be considered Waqf properties.

He pointed out that the amended Act says that a person who is a practising Muslim for five years can donate their properties as Waqf.

Stating that AIMPLB is the representative platform of all Indian Muslims, he alleged that the government and its supporters were trying to weaken it.

He called for countering the false propaganda on social media against the Waqf and underlined the need to maintain unity.

“Our strengths are our faith and unity. If this breaks down, we will not be able to protect Sharia,” he said.

He thanked non-Muslim MPs of opposition parties for voting against the Bill in the Parliament.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the protests would continue across the country, similar to the farmers’ agitation against farm laws.

Reacting strongly to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s statement that the Supreme Court was inciting religious wars, Owaisi said that the “BJP was trying to threaten the judiciary”.

The AIMIM chief said Muslims never said that religious wars would begin when the Supreme Court order in the Babri Masjid case came against them and when those involved in the demolition of the mosque were acquitted.

Owaisi claimed that section 2 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act was aimed at protecting an industrialist who built a palatial house worth Rs 24 crore on Waqf land in Mumbai.

–IANS