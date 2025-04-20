Sunday, April 20, 2025
NATIONAL

SP can never be true well-wisher of Dalits-Bahujans, says Mayawati

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 20 : Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying it has no will to end the poverty and exploitation of Dalits.

Like Congress, BJP, etc., SP too has not done anything for the welfare and upliftment of the Bahujans, especially the Dalits, she said in a post on X.

“SP has no sympathy or will to end their poverty, caste-based exploitation injustice, atrocities, etc., due to which it is far away from the mainstream,” she said in her post X in Hindi (loosely translated).

Mayawati has been cautioning the Dalit community against the Samajwadi Party’s “design” to get their votes.

She has been frequently taking to social media, highlighting the SP’s “motivated” actions for Dalits and other oppressed classes.

On Sunday, she wrote a series of posts trying to “expose” the SP’s real intentions.

She reminded the people of the SP’s past tenures in governance and said many actions cannot be forgiven. “SP’s betrayal of BSP, murderous attack on its leadership on June 2, tearing of the bill on promotion quota of SCs and STs in Parliament, changing the names of new districts, parks, educational and medical colleges created in honour of their saints, gurus and great men etc. are such blatant casteist acts which are impossible to forgive.”

Asking people to be careful, Mayawati said the BSP has been successful to a great extent in its mission to end the caste system here and create brotherhood in an egalitarian society, i.e., brotherhood in society.

“The SP is engaged in every way to fulfil its narrow political interests. People must be careful,” she further wrote on X in Hindi.

In her concluding post, the BSP chief said that it was clear that, like Congress and BJP, etc., SP too can never be a true well-wisher of Dalits-Bahujans due to its “ill intentions and policies”, but will continue to “deceive” them for the sake of votes, while BSP is dedicated and struggling to make the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ the ruling class.

The BSP chief has accused the SP and its Chief Akhilesh Yadav of exploiting Dalits for political gains under the guise of its recent PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign. She has said that the SP, much like other parties, was attempting to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political tools.

–IANS

Previous article
Delhi building collapse: Seven of family, including owner, among 11 dead
Next article
AIMPLB vows to continue protests until Centre rolls back Waqf Act

Related articles

NATIONAL

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday released a notification for conducting a 'Mega District Selection...
NATIONAL

Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K’s Ramban

Jammu, April 20:At least three people were killed by a heavy hailstorm and multiple landslides in Jammu and...
NATIONAL

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a crackdown on traffic violations, issuing 33,757 challans between April...
NATIONAL

Murshidabad violence: Prime suspect in man-son murder to be produced in court today

Kolkata, April 20:Ziaul Haque, alias Chacha, the key conspirator in the murder of a man and his son...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday...

Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K’s Ramban

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 20:At least three people were killed by...

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a...
Load more

Popular news

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday...

Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K’s Ramban

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, April 20:At least three people were killed by...

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge