Sunday, April 20, 2025
NATIONAL

Delhi building collapse: Seven of family, including owner, among 11 dead

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 20 :The death toll from the building collapse in Mustafabad, Delhi, has reached 11, and three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Among the deceased are seven members of a single family, including 60-year-old Tehsin, the owner of the building, his son, daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, and another daughter-in-law.

The incident occurred in D1 Gali, Dayalpur, where a four-storey building came crashing down around 3 a.m., Saturday, trapping 22 people under the rubble. Rescue operations have been ongoing, with eight victims discharged after receiving treatment.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Initial suspicions point to a weak foundation, with locals claiming the base of the building was just four inches thick. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after a detailed inquiry.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences and assured strict action.

In a post on X, she said, “My heart is deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the building collapse in Mustafabad. An inquiry has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against the culprits. DDMA, NDRF, DFS and other agencies are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of all the injured.”

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and local MLA, Mohan Singh Bisht, remarked, “This is undoubtedly a tragic and deeply painful incident, especially because the victims were from poor families. The builder misled them, neglecting construction quality, structural capacity, and safety, with the sole aim of making money. In this process, innocent lives were lost, which is truly distressing.”

“I have requested the L-G and MCD Commissioner to take action against negligent officials. There are illegal buildings across Mustafabad, and this incident has exposed the deep-rooted corruption in departments like the MCD,” he said earlier during his visit to the site.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), Sandeep Lamba, confirmed that four of the 14 people initially rescued later succumbed to their injuries. He also added that 8-10 people were still feared trapped during the early stages of the rescue.

Mohan Shaheedi of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that teams conducted technical searches using trained rescue dogs and equipment to locate survivors in possible air pockets beneath the debris.

–IANS

Karnataka sacred thread row: PU College Principal, staff suspended
SP can never be true well-wisher of Dalits-Bahujans, says Mayawati

