Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over the proposed introduction of railway lines in Meghalaya, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has emphasised that the arrival of railways in the state does not equate to opening the floodgates to unchecked influx and settlement by outsiders — a long-standing fear among pressure groups and segments of the local population.

He, however, clarified that the issue has been widely misinterpreted, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to uphold the will of the people while also addressing genuine development needs.

Tynsong, addressing concerns on Saturday, said, “When we talk about railways — who doesn’t want them? We need the railways. But with their arrival, it doesn’t mean outsiders will automatically come and settle in Meghalaya. If that were the case, even I would oppose the project.”

He acknowledged the sensitivities surrounding the issue and attributed much of the public anxiety to widespread misinterpretation. “It’s not like that. The issue has been misunderstood. That’s why we need to have thorough discussions before making any decisions,” he added, calling for informed and transparent dialogue with all stakeholders.

Tynsong reiterated that the government remains firmly committed to respecting the collective will of the people. “We have always stood by the people’s wishes. On this issue too, no decision will be imposed,” he assured.

The debate over introducing railways in Meghalaya has persisted for years, often marked by protests and strong opposition from pressure groups such as the KSU and the FKJGP.

At the core of their opposition lies the fear that improved connectivity could trigger a demographic shift, with non-indigenous settlers gradually diluting the identity of the tribal-majority state.