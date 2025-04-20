Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly observed Good Friday, commemorating the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and mourning his crucifixion and death.

In Shillong, hundreds of faithful gathered at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians in Laitumkhrah — the principal church of the Shillong Archdiocese — to participate in the solemn ceremonies.

The congregation took part in the reading of the Passion of Christ and the Veneration of the Holy Cross.

Other Christian denominations also marked the day with special prayer services held in churches across the city.

Although the state is home to multiple Christian traditions, the central message in all churches remained the same — to reflect on Christ’s death and the redemption He offered to save humanity from sin, as recounted in the Bible.

The services called on believers to live according to Christ’s teachings in a world still plagued by violence, hatred, hunger, and poverty. Sermons from the altar emphasized compassion, love, and forgiveness — core tenets of Christ’s message.

Holy Week in Garo Hills

The Catholic congregation of Garo Hills region observes Holy Week which begins from Palm Sunday and culminates with Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, the Resurrection of Christ. The Holy Week encourages community participation and is a time of solemn reflection, repentance and renewal for Christians.

It may be mentioned that Maundy Thursday also known as Holy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper where Jesus established the Sacrament of Eucharist with his disciples and the Catholics took the Holy communion as a symbol of Christ’s body and blood. This day is also remembered for Jesus washing the feet of his disciples which is an act of service and humility.

The following day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, which is a day of solemn remembrance and fasting, as Christians reflect on Jesus sacrifice for humanity where special service along with the stations if the cross and other rituals was held.

The Bishop of Tura Diocese, Andrew R Marak and the Auxiliary Bishop of Tura Diocese, CJ Jose re-enacted the washing of feet of the parishioners at Cathedral Church, Tura and St Luke Church Walbakgre, Tura respectively on Maundy Thursday and also in other churches.

Mentioning in his homily that Maundy Thursday is a day for the priest to renew their faith, Auxiliary Bishop CJ Jose said that the priest have renewed their vows and added that it is also a time for all to reflect, repent and also to serve the people with love and kindness to all.

He also urged everyone to pray for each other, for the priest and the faithful so that they can work together for the benefit and growth of all parishioners.

Meanwhile, Bishop Andrew R Marak, Bishop of Tura Diocese led the Catholic faithful in prayers on Good Friday at St. Luke Church, Walbakgre. Speaking about the sufferings of Lord Jesus, he said that Jesus died on the dross to save mankind from sin and showed his love for humanity. Stating that we become the children of God by baptism in the church, he called upon the faithful to follow the teachings of Christ and make this world a better place to live in.

Thousands of catholic faithful partook in the religious tradition of kissing the feet of Jesus and also joined the enactment of 14 Stations of the Cross which retraces the steps taken by Jesus carrying his cross to Mount Calvary and his crucifixion. Many people undertook fasting on Good Friday and church services were held across the Garo Hills region.

The Easter Vigil Service will be held on Saturday night where the faithful will renew their baptism vows and fire and water will be blessed during the mass.