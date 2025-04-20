Sunday, April 20, 2025
NATIONAL

Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K’s Ramban

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Jammu, April 20:At least three people were killed by a heavy hailstorm and multiple landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, said authorities on Sunday, adding that relief was being provided to the sufferers with top priority.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PMO), said on X, “There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been 3 casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary.”

He further said that the district administration deserved appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives.

“Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took to X to express his anguish at the impact of the natural calamity. He said, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property… We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed.”

He said he will review the situation later in the day. “…I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas,” he said.

Torrential rain, hailstorms and landslides have occurred in the union territory during the last three days. Lightning struck a number of places in the Valley and the Jammu division.

There are reports of damage to public and private property at a number of places as authorities rushed relief and rescue teams to ensure assistance to affected families.

The Meteorological (MeT) department said, “On 20th April: partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) at most places accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm/gusty winds towards today afternoon till late evening. 21st April: Generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/thunder at scattered places. 22-28 April: generally dry with cloudiness towards 25th April evening.”

The department advised people to plan accordingly and follow the administration/traffic advisory. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till April 21, it said in its advisory.

“Possibility of landslides/mudslides/shooting stones at vulnerable places. Stay inside/safe places during thunder/lightning/gusty winds,” the MeT department said.

–IANS

Previous article
Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram
Next article
Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

Related articles

NATIONAL

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday released a notification for conducting a 'Mega District Selection...
NATIONAL

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a crackdown on traffic violations, issuing 33,757 challans between April...
NATIONAL

Murshidabad violence: Prime suspect in man-son murder to be produced in court today

Kolkata, April 20:Ziaul Haque, alias Chacha, the key conspirator in the murder of a man and his son...
NATIONAL

Every day new corruption cases of previous AAP govt are surfacing, says CM Gupta

New Delhi, April 20 :Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the previous...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday...

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a...

Murshidabad violence: Prime suspect in man-son murder to be produced in court today

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 20:Ziaul Haque, alias Chacha, the key conspirator...
Load more

Popular news

Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, April 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday...

Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 20: The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a...

Murshidabad violence: Prime suspect in man-son murder to be produced in court today

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 20:Ziaul Haque, alias Chacha, the key conspirator...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge