Kohli overtakes Warner to become player with most fifty-plus scores in IPL

Mullanpur, April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli overtook Australian legend David Warner, becoming the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat accomplished this milestone during his side’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur.

During his knock, Virat made 73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six. This was his fourth fifty in eight innings this season. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.19.

This was Virat’s 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, which also includes eight centuries. He has made 8,326 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26. His best score is 113*.

The third-highest fifty-plus scores by a player in the IPL are by Shikhar Dhawan (53, including two centuries).

In run-chases during this IPL, Virat has scored, 59* in 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 62* in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and 73* in 54 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He is the third-highest run-getter this season and RCB’s highest, with 322 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.40 and strike rate of 140.00.

He has scored four half-centuries. His best score is 73*.

Virat’s fine run against Punjab Kings also continues, with his last five scores against franchise being, 59, 77, 92, 1, & 50*. (ANI)