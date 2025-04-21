Monday, April 21, 2025
SPORTS

Kohli overtakes Warner to become player with most fifty-plus scores in IPL

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mullanpur, April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli overtook Australian legend David Warner, becoming the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Virat accomplished this milestone during his side’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur.
During his knock, Virat made 73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six. This was his fourth fifty in eight innings this season. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.19.
This was Virat’s 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, which also includes eight centuries. He has made 8,326 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26. His best score is 113*.
The third-highest fifty-plus scores by a player in the IPL are by Shikhar Dhawan (53, including two centuries).
In run-chases during this IPL, Virat has scored, 59* in 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 62* in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and 73* in 54 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
He is the third-highest run-getter this season and RCB’s highest, with 322 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.40 and strike rate of 140.00.
He has scored four half-centuries. His best score is 73*.
Virat’s fine run against Punjab Kings also continues, with his last five scores against franchise being, 59, 77, 92, 1, & 50*. (ANI)

Previous article
Sehwag slams Maxwell, Livingstone for ‘holiday attitude’ in IPL
Next article
Padikkal shines in Virat’s company as RCB beat PBKS

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Demand for CBI probe into irregularities in Laitumkhrah Market redevelopment project

SHILLONG, April 20: RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has petitioned Governor CH Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K...
MEGHALAYA

Don’t shy away from all-party panel on rlys, govt tells VPP

SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Sunday urged the Voice of the People Party (VPP) to join...
SPORTS

Padikkal shines in Virat’s company as RCB beat PBKS

Mullanpur, April 20: The stylish Devdutt Padikkal blossomed under the able guidance of peerless Virat Kohli as Royal...
MEGHALAYA

Now, Rajabala MLA decries lack of govt support to Opp lawmakers

SHILLONG, April 20: Following on the heels of the Voice of the People Party, Rajabala MLA Dr Mizanur...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Demand for CBI probe into irregularities in Laitumkhrah Market redevelopment project

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has...

Don’t shy away from all-party panel on rlys, govt tells VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Sunday urged...

Padikkal shines in Virat’s company as RCB beat PBKS

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 20: The stylish Devdutt Padikkal blossomed under...
Load more

Popular news

Demand for CBI probe into irregularities in Laitumkhrah Market redevelopment project

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has...

Don’t shy away from all-party panel on rlys, govt tells VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Sunday urged...

Padikkal shines in Virat’s company as RCB beat PBKS

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 20: The stylish Devdutt Padikkal blossomed under...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge