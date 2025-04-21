Sehwag slams Maxwell, Livingstone for ‘holiday attitude’ in IPL

New Delhi, April 20: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has launched a scathing attack on overseas stars Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone, accusing the duo of lacking commitment and treating the ongoing IPL 2025 season more like a vacation than a professional cricket tournament.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, the outspoken former India opener did not hold back his criticism, pointing fingers at the dismal form of Maxwell and Livingstone, who have both been dropped from their respective teams—Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru—following underwhelming performances.“I think their hunger has been satiated. That’s why they come here to celebrate the holidays. They don’t feel like they have to win matches for the team or contribute to the trophy,” Sehwag remarked, clearly unimpressed with their intent and application.Sehwag went on to question the duo’s mindset, contrasting it with the dedication he had seen from overseas players during his own IPL days.“They just talk about winning but don’t perform. I have spent time with many overseas players who wanted to win the tournament. I don’t see that mindset in them,” he added.To drive home his point, Sehwag recalled an example from his time at Punjab Kings, highlighting South African batter David Miller’s work ethic.“David Miller used to get turning pitches prepared in the Punjab nets. He would practise against spinners regularly to adapt to Indian conditions. He was focused on improving himself,” Sehwag shared.

With both Maxwell and Livingstone currently out of favour in their respective playing XIs, their franchises will be keen to see a turnaround in form soon. (ANI)