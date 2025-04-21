Monday, April 21, 2025
SPORTS

Sehwag slams Maxwell, Livingstone for ‘holiday attitude’ in IPL

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 20: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has launched a scathing attack on overseas stars Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone, accusing the duo of lacking commitment and treating the ongoing IPL 2025 season more like a vacation than a professional cricket tournament.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, the outspoken former India opener did not hold back his criticism, pointing fingers at the dismal form of Maxwell and Livingstone, who have both been dropped from their respective teams—Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru—following underwhelming performances.“I think their hunger has been satiated. That’s why they come here to celebrate the holidays. They don’t feel like they have to win matches for the team or contribute to the trophy,” Sehwag remarked, clearly unimpressed with their intent and application.Sehwag went on to question the duo’s mindset, contrasting it with the dedication he had seen from overseas players during his own IPL days.“They just talk about winning but don’t perform. I have spent time with many overseas players who wanted to win the tournament. I don’t see that mindset in them,” he added.To drive home his point, Sehwag recalled an example from his time at Punjab Kings, highlighting South African batter David Miller’s work ethic.“David Miller used to get turning pitches prepared in the Punjab nets. He would practise against spinners regularly to adapt to Indian conditions. He was focused on improving himself,” Sehwag shared.
With both Maxwell and Livingstone currently out of favour in their respective playing XIs, their franchises will be keen to see a turnaround in form soon. (ANI)

Previous article
Kolkata eye batting revival against Gujarat Titans
Next article
Kohli overtakes Warner to become player with most fifty-plus scores in IPL

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Demand for CBI probe into irregularities in Laitumkhrah Market redevelopment project

SHILLONG, April 20: RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has petitioned Governor CH Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K...
MEGHALAYA

Don’t shy away from all-party panel on rlys, govt tells VPP

SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Sunday urged the Voice of the People Party (VPP) to join...
SPORTS

Padikkal shines in Virat’s company as RCB beat PBKS

Mullanpur, April 20: The stylish Devdutt Padikkal blossomed under the able guidance of peerless Virat Kohli as Royal...
MEGHALAYA

Now, Rajabala MLA decries lack of govt support to Opp lawmakers

SHILLONG, April 20: Following on the heels of the Voice of the People Party, Rajabala MLA Dr Mizanur...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Demand for CBI probe into irregularities in Laitumkhrah Market redevelopment project

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has...

Don’t shy away from all-party panel on rlys, govt tells VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Sunday urged...

Padikkal shines in Virat’s company as RCB beat PBKS

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 20: The stylish Devdutt Padikkal blossomed under...
Load more

Popular news

Demand for CBI probe into irregularities in Laitumkhrah Market redevelopment project

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has...

Don’t shy away from all-party panel on rlys, govt tells VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Sunday urged...

Padikkal shines in Virat’s company as RCB beat PBKS

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 20: The stylish Devdutt Padikkal blossomed under...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge