Now, Rajabala MLA decries lack of govt support to Opp lawmakers

SHILLONG, April 20: Following on the heels of the Voice of the People Party, Rajabala MLA Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi has also highlighted the sidelining of the opposition MLAs by the MDA Government.

He called for dignity and fairness within the state’s political framework, while admitting that the concerns raised about the plight of the opposition MLAs were entirely valid.

“I have gone through the (news) report and it is entirely true. Once elected, whether in the ruling or the opposition, we all are on the same boat. I would like to request the Chief Minister to look into this aspect,” he said, lending unequivocal support to the VPP’s demand for better facilities for opposition lawmakers.

Kazi underscored the basic necessities required by any elected representative to serve their constituents. He pointed out that MLAs, irrespective of political affiliation, are duty-bound to move around their constituencies, meet people, and address their grievances.

“People don’t understand whether we are in the ruling or the opposition. All they know is that we are their elected representative,” he remarked.

The Rajabala MLA further argued that all 60 members of the Assembly should be treated on an equal footing when it comes to official entitlements.

“All the 60 MLAs should get equal facilities. When somebody is a political appointee let him get an added advantage, that is different, but being an MLA, we should all get equal support so that we can meet the expectations of the people,” he asserted.

Recently, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh highlighted how many political appointees, often defeated politicians rewarded through patronage, continue to enjoy a suite of privileges while opposition MLAs struggle to fund even the most basic operational expenses.

Condemning the flawed system that sidelines public representatives while rewarding political loyalists, Myrboh argued that elected MLAs, regardless of their position in the Assembly, deserve the tools necessary to serve their people effectively.