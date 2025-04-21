Don’t shy away from all-party panel on rlys, govt tells VPP

SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Sunday urged the Voice of the People Party (VPP) to join the all-party committee on railways and express their opinions and suggestions rather than opting out of it.

“They (VPP) should attend the meeting and air their concerns on the railway projects,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Tynsong reminded that during the recent budget session of the Assembly, discussions were held on railways and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had assured to form an all-party meeting to discuss the issue because the Government of India wanted to include the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region in the Indian railways network.

Tynsong said due to oppositions from stakeholders, the matter was kept in abeyance and later the all-party committee was constituted as a platform for all political parties to voice their concerns and engage in thorough consultations.

Tynsong however, made it clear that the government will listen to the people’s voice and will not go against their wishes on the railway projects.

The VPP had declined to be a part of the all-party committee to examine the issue of railway connectivity in Meghalaya. It said discussions on the ILP and other effective mechanisms and their implementation to prevent or check the influx must take precedence over deliberations on railway expansion.