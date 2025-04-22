Tuesday, April 22, 2025
SPORTS

AMKA’s 6-day camp led by int’l champion begins in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, April 21: The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) began an intensive karate training camp in kumite (sparring) in Mawkhar here on Monday.
The chief resource person is Pranay Sharma, a 7-time national champion and Commonwealth, South Asian, World Karate Federation (WKF) Series A and Khelo India gold medallist.
The training camp, being held at the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong Community Hall, will run until April 26. More than 60 karatekas from Meghalaya are taking part in the camp.

Previous article
Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win

Related articles

SPORTS

Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win

Madrid, April 21: Still upset at their team’s midweek exit from the Champions League, Real Madrid fans jeered...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

John Cena breaks his record to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

John Cena has etched his name in history by becoming the most decorated professional wrestler of all time. According...
SPORTS

Inter drop points at Bologna again

Rome, April 21: Inter Milan has a history of recent struggles at Bologna and Sunday proved no different. Riccardo...
SPORTS

Guarrotxena’s hat-trick helps FC Goa blank Gokulam 3-0

Bhubaneswar, April 21: Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena struck a brilliant hat-trick to single-handedly guide FC Goa to a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 21: Still upset at their team’s midweek...

John Cena breaks his record to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
John Cena has etched his name in history by...

Inter drop points at Bologna again

SPORTS 0
Rome, April 21: Inter Milan has a history of...
Load more

Popular news

Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 21: Still upset at their team’s midweek...

John Cena breaks his record to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
John Cena has etched his name in history by...

Inter drop points at Bologna again

SPORTS 0
Rome, April 21: Inter Milan has a history of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge