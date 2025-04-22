AMKA’s 6-day camp led by int’l champion begins in Shillong

Shillong, April 21: The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) began an intensive karate training camp in kumite (sparring) in Mawkhar here on Monday.

The chief resource person is Pranay Sharma, a 7-time national champion and Commonwealth, South Asian, World Karate Federation (WKF) Series A and Khelo India gold medallist.

The training camp, being held at the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong Community Hall, will run until April 26. More than 60 karatekas from Meghalaya are taking part in the camp.