Tura DCA win Zone 2 opener in low-scoring contest

MCA U-16 Boys Tourney

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: Tura District Cricket Association won the opening match of Zone 2 of the MCA U-16 Boys Inter-District Tournament 2025 in Mendipathar on Monday. TDCA defeated hosts North Garo Hills DCA by five wickets in a low-scoring contest.

Tura won the toss and chose to field first on a pitch that definitely offered something for the bowlers. They were able to dismiss NGHDCA for 39 in 18.1 overs, with only Chingjring K Marak (12) getting into double figures. Aniket Poddar bagged 4/5 in 7 overs, while Doangkam Ch Marak (3/9 in 3.1) and Ishan Saha (3/16 in 6) accounted for the other wickets.

Batters continued to face an uphill task in the chase, with no Tura player going past 7 runs but 17 wides from NGH helped them over the line, with TDCA reaching 40/5 in 16.4 overs. Chingjring took 3/6 in 2.4 overs but it was TDCA’s Aniket who was named Player of the Match.

Zone 1 matches began in Mukhla Mission, West Jaintia Hills, on 15 April. Group A of Zone 1 comprises Shillong Cricket Association A (SCA-A), SCA-B, East Jaintia Hills DCA, South West Khasi Hills DCA and West Khasi Hills DCA. Group B consists of Ri-Bhoi DCA, East Khasi Hills CA, Eastern West Khasi Hills DCA and West Jaintia Hills DCA.

Zone 2 is arranged as a single group with four teams – East Garo Hills DCA, North Garo Hills DCA, South Garo Hills DCA and Tura DCA.