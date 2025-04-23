Wednesday, April 23, 2025
SPORTS

Tura DCA win Zone 2 opener in low-scoring contest

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

MCA U-16 Boys Tourney

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: Tura District Cricket Association won the opening match of Zone 2 of the MCA U-16 Boys Inter-District Tournament 2025 in Mendipathar on Monday. TDCA defeated hosts North Garo Hills DCA by five wickets in a low-scoring contest.
Tura won the toss and chose to field first on a pitch that definitely offered something for the bowlers. They were able to dismiss NGHDCA for 39 in 18.1 overs, with only Chingjring K Marak (12) getting into double figures. Aniket Poddar bagged 4/5 in 7 overs, while Doangkam Ch Marak (3/9 in 3.1) and Ishan Saha (3/16 in 6) accounted for the other wickets.
Batters continued to face an uphill task in the chase, with no Tura player going past 7 runs but 17 wides from NGH helped them over the line, with TDCA reaching 40/5 in 16.4 overs. Chingjring took 3/6 in 2.4 overs but it was TDCA’s Aniket who was named Player of the Match.
Zone 1 matches began in Mukhla Mission, West Jaintia Hills, on 15 April. Group A of Zone 1 comprises Shillong Cricket Association A (SCA-A), SCA-B, East Jaintia Hills DCA, South West Khasi Hills DCA and West Khasi Hills DCA. Group B consists of Ri-Bhoi DCA, East Khasi Hills CA, Eastern West Khasi Hills DCA and West Jaintia Hills DCA.
Zone 2 is arranged as a single group with four teams – East Garo Hills DCA, North Garo Hills DCA, South Garo Hills DCA and Tura DCA.

Previous article
AMKA’s 6-day camp led by int’l champion begins in Shillong
Next article
MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

Related articles

SPORTS

Capitals outclass Lucknow

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly but surely inched closer towards play-off qualification, annihilating Lucknow...
SPORTS

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope for a happy homecoming when they take on a...
SPORTS

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play in the Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division 2025 after...
SPORTS

MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: The Meghalaya Football Association organised a send-off for the state team that will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play...
Load more

Popular news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge