Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Interim govt in Bangladesh ‘locks’ National Identity Cards of ex PM Hasina, nine others

DHAKA, April 21:The Election Commission (EC) of Bangladesh has “locked” the National Identity Cards (NID) of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her nine family members. The National Identity Registration Wing under the EC took action against the 10 individuals following an internal directive, local media reported on Monday.
The relevant officials of the EC said generally, NIDs are “locked” if any person registers as a voter with false information or due to any investigation against the NID holder.The decision to lock the NID cards of 10 members was taken based on a verbal instruction from ASM Humayn Kabir, Director General of the National Identity Registration Wing, reported Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoting Election Commission sources.Reports suggest that it is still not clear whether there was a direct order from the Election Commission Secretariat.Meanwhile, Bangladesh has requested Interpol to issue a ‘Red Notice’ against former PM Hasina and 11 others in connection with a case alleging conspiracy to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.“These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings,” Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor told leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune.
The ‘Red Notice’, once issued, would enable law enforcement agencies globally to locate and provisionally detain the accused individuals pending extradition or other legal actions. (IANS)

