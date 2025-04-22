Tuesday, April 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistani security forces kill 10 suspected terrorists in Punjab

By: Agencies

LAHORE, April 21: Law enforcement agencies on Monday shot dead 10 suspected terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province, police said.
According to a statement, personnel of Punjab police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation in Makarwal in Mianwali district of Punjab, some 325 kilometres from Lahore, in the early hours of Monday and killed at least 10 suspected terrorists and injured several others.
No personnel were killed or injured in the operation, it added. A citizen was injured in the operation because of the firing of the terrorists, the statement said.
Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar praised the Mianwali police and the CTD for successful operation against the terrorists of TTP.
“Punjab police are on high alert in the province and the nefarious plans of the terrorists will be crushed to dust,” he said.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also praised Punjab police for neutralising 10 terrorists.
Pakistan witnessed a rise in terrorism especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces after the end of truce between the Pakistan government and the TTP over two years ago.
The Shehbaz Sharif-government and the military establishment blame jailed former premier Imran Khan for rise in terrorism for shaking hands with the TTP during his tenure.
Pakistan also came into the spotlight following a train hijacking by militants in Balochistan last month in which 26 hostages were killed by Balochistan Liberation Army militants.
The BLA terrorists ambushed the Jaffar Express carrying over 400 passengers in Bolan area of Balochistan and held the passengers hostage. (PTI)

