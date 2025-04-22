Tuesday, April 22, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

John Cena breaks his record to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

John Cena has etched his name in history by becoming the most decorated professional wrestler of all time.
According to People, Cena captured his record-breaking 17th world title on Sunday, April 20, by defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The match took place at Allegiant Stadium, which was also attended by former American entertainment wrestler Ric Flair, the previous record-holder, who held 16 championships, according to People.
With this win, Cena also broke Flair’s long-standing record and set a new benchmark in pro wrestling.
Ric, on Monday, took to his X account to congratulate Cena on breaking his record, posting a throwback picture of himself and John.
“Congrats to my great friend @JohnCena on becoming a 17x champion! It was only a matter of time! You and @CodyRhodes put on an instant classic! Much respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania,” read his X post.
Cena, who turns 48 this week, had previously announced plans to retire in 2025.
While many believed that WrestleMania 41 might be his final match but Sunday’s victory suggests he may not be done just yet.
“I will win that championship and retire with it. I’m taking it home with me. I’m leaving all of you to create a brand new toy belt because the real one comes home with me. I will be the last real champion in WWE,” Cena said, as per People.
A veteran of 25 years in professional wrestling, Cena moved into acting after breaking through in Hollywood in 2015 with the movie Trainwreck.
However, earlier this year, he returned to WWE with one goal to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and surpass Flair as the most decorated pro wrestler of all time. (ANI)

Jacob talks humanising Dorrigo in The Narrow Road to the Deep North

