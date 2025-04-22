Tuesday, April 22, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Ramdev agrees to pull down videos linking ‘Rooh Afza’ with ‘Sharbat Jihad’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 22: Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on Tuesday agreed before the Delhi High Court to pull down videos from social media in which he had reportedly linked pharmaceutical and food company Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza with ‘Sharbat Jihad’.

A Bench of Justice Amit Bansal was hearing a plea filed by Hamdard seeking removal of the Yoga guru’s controversial videos from social media platforms. Earlier this month, Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali’s ‘Gulab Sharbat’, claimed that Rooh Afza’s parent company Hamdard was using its gain for building mosques and madrasas.

Later, Ramdev defended his speech, saying that he did not mention any brand or community. During the course of hearing, the single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Bansal, earlier in the day, slammed Baba Ramdev for using communal slurs against Rooh Afza. “It shocks the conscience of the Court.

This is indefensible,” said Justice Bansal. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said that such videos should not be allowed “even for a moment”, adding that Ramdev had earlier attacked herbal health company Himalaya because it is also owned by a Muslim.

Rohatgi referred to the contempt proceedings initiated by the Supreme Court against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved’s Managing Director Acharya Balakrishna over continued publication of misleading advertisements and targeting allopathy.

In August last year, the duo were discharged of the contempt of court notice in view of the apology tendered personally before the apex court and the public apology published by Patanjali in leading newspapers.

After Justice Bansal of the Delhi HC warned of a strong order, Ramadev’s counsel agreed to pull down the controversial video and advertisements. The Delhi High Court asked Ramdev to file an undertaking on affidavit that he will not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future. The matter will be heard next on May 1.

IANS

Previous article
K’taka Home Minister: Former DGP Om Prakash’s wife has confessed to murder
Next article
Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

Related articles

NATIONAL

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer here, the arrested...
NATIONAL

BIS offers internships for 500 students

New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced internship opportunities for 500 students from...
NATIONAL

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers is one of the...
NATIONAL

K’taka Home Minister: Former DGP Om Prakash’s wife has confessed to murder

Bengaluru, April 22: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday stated that Pallavi (64), the wife of former...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving...

BIS offers internships for 500 students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards...

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur,...
Load more

Popular news

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving...

BIS offers internships for 500 students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards...

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge