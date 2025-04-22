Tuesday, April 22, 2025
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers is one of the major problems and 75 stolen four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers were recovered in five days from different places in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that Manipur Police launched a special drive for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles and two-wheelers from anti-social elements and attackers, and recovered 75 vehicles and seven two-wheelers in between April 16 and 20 from different places, mostly in valley districts.

The official said that police have been carrying out a special drive against illegal use of tinted films in vehicles. Since January 1, tinted films have been removed from 3,720 vehicles in different districts. During the ongoing search and area domination operations, the police arrested four PREPAK militants from Imphal East District on Monday night.

The official said that of the four militants, three ultras were involved in kidnapping of two persons from Imphal East district for ransom from near Naorem Birahari College, Khundrakpam, Imphal East District.

However, the police subsequently safely rescued the two abducted persons. Meanwhile, Manipur police in a strongly worded order asked police personnel not to attend any meeting called by any organisation.

Kangpokpi district Superintendent of Police in an order said that it was learnt from social media platforms that Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee (KAPDC) under Kuki Inpi, South West Sadar Hills (a prominent Kuki tribal organisation), have called a meeting of all serving personnel of civil police, Manipur Rifles and other state forces from Kuki villages on April 30.

“All concerned personnel are hereby sternly warned that the announcement (of the meeting) made by the fictitious organisation is illegal, and any uniformed personnel attending the meeting would be considered to have committed gross service misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated,” the order stated.

In an appeal, Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be aware of fake videos. “Any circulation of unfounded videos, etc., may be confirmed from the rumour-free number of the central control room.

Also, there are many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of fake posts on social media will invite legal action,” the appeal said. The police continue to urge the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.

IANS

Previous article
Ramdev agrees to pull down videos linking ‘Rooh Afza’ with ‘Sharbat Jihad’
Next article
BIS offers internships for 500 students

Related articles

NATIONAL

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer here, the arrested...
NATIONAL

BIS offers internships for 500 students

New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced internship opportunities for 500 students from...
NATIONAL

Ramdev agrees to pull down videos linking ‘Rooh Afza’ with ‘Sharbat Jihad’

New Delhi, April 22: Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on Tuesday agreed before the Delhi High Court to pull...
NATIONAL

K’taka Home Minister: Former DGP Om Prakash’s wife has confessed to murder

Bengaluru, April 22: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday stated that Pallavi (64), the wife of former...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving...

BIS offers internships for 500 students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards...

Ramdev agrees to pull down videos linking ‘Rooh Afza’ with ‘Sharbat Jihad’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on...
Load more

Popular news

B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving...

BIS offers internships for 500 students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards...

Ramdev agrees to pull down videos linking ‘Rooh Afza’ with ‘Sharbat Jihad’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge