Wednesday, April 23, 2025
BSF seizes pistols, magazines and bullets along India-Bangladesh border

By: Agencies

Kolkata, April 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) claims to have foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition across the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) by seizing three pistols, six magazines and 13 rounds of ammunition.

This incident is from Malda district in West Bengal. At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, troops of the 119 Bn BSF, posted at the Nawada Border Outpost, noticed suspicious movement by two individuals who approached the border from the Indian side.

“The jawans immediately alerted their colleagues and shouted a warning to the two men approaching the border. Realising that they were getting surrounded by BSF personnel, the two fled back to the Indian side. The BSF jawans gave chase but they managed to escape, taking advantage of the low visibility and uneven terrain. Subsequently, a bag was recovered. It contained three pistols, six magazines and 13 rounds of ammunition,” N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, said.

This is being considered a major seizure, given the current situation in Bangladesh, where members of the minority communities – Hindus, Buddhists and Christians – are being persecuted by armed mobs. It is being suspected that the pistols were being sent across for use by these mobs. “The pistols look sophisticated enough.

But, it is not possible to ascertain their origin. The pistols, magazines and bullets have been handed over to appropriate authority to carry out further investigations in the matter,” a senior BSF official said.

Meanwhile, Pandey has expressed happiness over this achievement of the jawans. He said that the jawans stand steadfast along the IBB to prevent all crime and protect the country’s sovereignty, despite challenges.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is a central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The BSF is tasked with the responsibility of guarding the country’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

IANS

J&K CM convenes all party meet on Pahalgam terror attack tomorrow
DoNER Minister stresses on multimodal connectivity within NE region, across border

INTERNATIONAL

Pahalgam terror attack: India toughens posture against Pak

  New Delhi, April 23: In the wake of the dastardly killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in J-K...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Assembly Estimate Committee hosts interaction with Jharkhand counterparts

Shillong, 23 April: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, under the chairmanship of  Mayralborn Syviem, MLA...
INTERNATIONAL

Countries and organisations unite in condemning ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 23: Several Muslim nations and organisations continue to condemn and reject terrorism in all its...
NATIONAL

Kashmir erupts in protests against Pahalgam killings, tourism likely to be hit

Srinagar, April 23: In a strong display of unity and collective grief, Kashmir Valley on Wednesday erupted in...

