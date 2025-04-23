BSF seizes pistols, magazines and bullets along India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, April 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) claims to have foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition across the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) by seizing three pistols, six magazines and 13 rounds of ammunition.

This incident is from Malda district in West Bengal. At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, troops of the 119 Bn BSF, posted at the Nawada Border Outpost, noticed suspicious movement by two individuals who approached the border from the Indian side.

“The jawans immediately alerted their colleagues and shouted a warning to the two men approaching the border. Realising that they were getting surrounded by BSF personnel, the two fled back to the Indian side. The BSF jawans gave chase but they managed to escape, taking advantage of the low visibility and uneven terrain. Subsequently, a bag was recovered. It contained three pistols, six magazines and 13 rounds of ammunition,” N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, said.

This is being considered a major seizure, given the current situation in Bangladesh, where members of the minority communities – Hindus, Buddhists and Christians – are being persecuted by armed mobs. It is being suspected that the pistols were being sent across for use by these mobs. “The pistols look sophisticated enough.

But, it is not possible to ascertain their origin. The pistols, magazines and bullets have been handed over to appropriate authority to carry out further investigations in the matter,” a senior BSF official said.

Meanwhile, Pandey has expressed happiness over this achievement of the jawans. He said that the jawans stand steadfast along the IBB to prevent all crime and protect the country’s sovereignty, despite challenges.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is a central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The BSF is tasked with the responsibility of guarding the country’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

IANS