Wednesday, April 23, 2025
DoNER Minister stresses on multimodal connectivity within NE region, across border

By: Agencies

New Delhi/Aizawl, April 23: Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday reaffirmed the need to strengthen critical infrastructure to enhance multimodal connectivity within the northeastern region and across international borders.

Participating in a high-level ‘North-East Economic Corridor (NEEC)’ task force virtual meeting, the DoNER minister also highlighted the importance of developing trade infrastructure in border areas to position northeast India as a vibrant hub for commerce and industry.

The first ever meeting of the High Level Task Force on the North East Economic Corridor (NEEC) was held in virtual mode on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also serves as the Convener of the Task Force on NEEC.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and senior officials from Manipur and Assam governments attended the virtual meeting from their respective state capitals. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised the significance of the northeast region in India’s economic developmental journey and highlighted the need to enhance regional cooperation with other Asian countries to ensure faster and more inclusive growth.

He stated that the establishment of the High Level Task Force on NEEC is aimed at the assessment of the existing economic, infrastructure and investment ecosystem in the NER, highlighting critical sectors, to formulate strategies to attract public and private sector investment, aligning align the objectives of North East Economic Corridor with the action plan to attain measurable targets for short term, medium term and long term milestones.

According to an official statement of the Mizoram government, the NEEC under the Ministry of DoNER, is a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity, trade, and economic growth in the North Eastern Region (NER) of India.

The initiative focuses on improving intra-regional connectivity through the development of ports, road networks, airports, railways, digital infrastructure, and power facilities. It also emphasises the promotion of major sectoral clusters such as sericulture, agarwood, bamboo, rubber, tea, and agriculture, including high-value crops like kiwi and pineapple. By establishing growth and border centres, the NEEC seeks to leverage local potential, assess existing industries, respond to market demand, and identify strategic zones for development, thereby also encouraging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the NER.

Mizoram Chief Minister was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and other senior officials. The Ministry of DoNER has earlier constituted several High Level Task Forces (HLTFs) on various sectors with Chief Ministers of the northeastern states as members.

The HLTFs were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year at Agartala, Tripura. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, chaired the NEC plenary session.

IANS

BSF seizes pistols, magazines and bullets along India-Bangladesh border
Kashmir erupts in protests against Pahalgam killings, tourism likely to be hit

