Green-Tech Foundation makes visit to Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary

Guwahati, April 23: Green-Tech Foundation, Meghalaya – India makes a pivotal visit to Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary on April 22 last as a mark to raise awareness against the Rs.23.60 crore eco-tourism infra project threatening its eco balance of biodiversity.

This courageous step is a beacon of hope in the fight to protect Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary from devastative and irreparable damages that may harm the bio diversed environment of flora and fauna harboured within it with over 50 species of mammals and 25 species of reptiles, according to a Press release.

Out of 140 species of mammals listed in Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act,1972, about 30 species are found in this Sanctuary.

Green-Tech Foundation, Meghalaya-India is in tussle with the Government to change the fate of this irreplaceable treasure that now hangs in the balance. The Foundation having set foot with a dedication to tirelessly work towards conservation and preservation of our pristine natural habitat and its precious resources.

Having a passion-driven approach, it strives to protect and promote the well-being of ecosystems, wildlife, and communities with the involvement of youths as forefront responders to the call of mother earth.