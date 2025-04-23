Wednesday, April 23, 2025
EnvironmentMEGHALAYANews Alert

Green-Tech Foundation makes visit to Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, April 23: Green-Tech Foundation, Meghalaya – India makes a pivotal visit to Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary on April 22 last as a mark to raise awareness against the Rs.23.60 crore eco-tourism infra project threatening its eco balance of biodiversity.

This courageous step is a beacon of hope in the fight to protect Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary from devastative and irreparable damages that may harm the bio diversed environment of flora and fauna harboured within it with over 50 species of mammals and 25 species of reptiles, according to a Press release.

Out of 140 species of mammals listed in Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act,1972, about 30 species are found in this Sanctuary.

Green-Tech Foundation, Meghalaya-India is in tussle with the Government to change the fate of this irreplaceable treasure that now hangs in the balance. The Foundation having set foot with a dedication to tirelessly work towards conservation and preservation of our pristine natural habitat and its precious resources.

Having a passion-driven approach, it strives to protect and promote the well-being of ecosystems, wildlife, and communities with the involvement of youths as forefront responders to the call of mother earth.

Previous article
Pahalgam attackers can’t be humans: Congress condemns terror strike, calls for national unity
Next article
Pakistan clearly behind Pahalgam terror attack: Maulanas condemn the violence

Related articles

NATIONAL

Condemning ghastly, cowardly act in Pahalgam with strongest possible words: BCCI secy Saikia

New Delhi, April 23: Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 people dead and several injured,...
MEGHALAYA

USTM Social Work Excellence Award-2025 to Dr. Carmo Noronha

  Guwahati, April 23 : Like every year, on the occasion of World Social Work Day, the Department of...
NATIONAL

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘words fail to express’ his grief over inhumane act of violence in Pahalgam

Mumbai, April 23: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his shock and outrage following the recent terrorist...
NATIONAL

India sends 4.8 tonnes of vaccines to Afghanistan; Kabul extends gratitude

Kabul, April 23:  India has donated 4.8 tonnes of vaccines to Afghanistan as part of its continued humanitarian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Condemning ghastly, cowardly act in Pahalgam with strongest possible words: BCCI secy Saikia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Following the horrific Pahalgam terror...

USTM Social Work Excellence Award-2025 to Dr. Carmo Noronha

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, April 23 : Like every year, on the...

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘words fail to express’ his grief over inhumane act of violence in Pahalgam

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 23: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has...
Load more

Popular news

Condemning ghastly, cowardly act in Pahalgam with strongest possible words: BCCI secy Saikia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Following the horrific Pahalgam terror...

USTM Social Work Excellence Award-2025 to Dr. Carmo Noronha

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, April 23 : Like every year, on the...

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘words fail to express’ his grief over inhumane act of violence in Pahalgam

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 23: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge