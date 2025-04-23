Wednesday, April 23, 2025
NATIONAL

Pakistan clearly behind Pahalgam terror attack: Maulanas condemn the violence

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 23: Two prominent Maulanas have strongly condemned the recent deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, directly accusing Pakistan of sheltering and supporting terrorist organisations such as ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Al-Qaeda.

The deadly attack took place on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists reportedly emerged from the dense surrounding forests and opened indiscriminate fire on a group of tourists.

The incident has been described as one of the most horrific in recent memory in the region. Speaking to IANS, the All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi denounced the attack as a conspiracy against both Islam and humanity.

He stated that asking tourists their names and then targeting them is completely against the teachings of Islam. “No religion allows such violence,” he emphasised. “This is a deliberate attempt to defame Islam, carried out by terrorist organisations that claim to act in its name.”

Maulana Shahabuddin declared that groups such as ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Al-Qaeda have no connection to the true teachings of Islam. He accused Pakistan of being the chief patron of these groups, providing them with shelter and support. “Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism is well-known,” he said.

“It is clear that Pakistan is behind this terror attack.” He urged the Indian government to raise the matter at the United Nations in order to expose Pakistan’s true face to the world. “Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed are protected by Pakistan, and organisations like Lashkar operate freely from its territory,” he added.

“This attack is part of a broader campaign aimed at destabilising India and spreading fear among its people.” He also condemned the attack in particular for targeting individuals based on religion, calling it an assault not only on humanity but also on the essence of Islam.

“Indian Muslims are deeply hurt by this incident and stand in full solidarity with the victims’ families,” he said. He also demanded strict action from the Indian government to ensure that no one dares to commit such heinous acts in the name of religion again.

“One day, the Tricolour will fly over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well,” he concluded. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Head of the Islamic Centre of India also condemned the attack and stressed that terrorism can never be justified under any circumstances.

He said, “We strongly denounce the terror attack in Pahalgam. Today, at our madrasa, students and teachers from the Shaheen Academy offered special prayers for the victims and their families.”

He called on the government to take strict action against the perpetrators and urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace. “We appeal to everyone not to link this incident to any religion or community. A terrorist is just that — a terrorist — and should never be associated with any faith. We issued a fatwa against terrorism in 2006 and continue to stand with the nation in this fight,” he concluded.

