Meghalaya Assembly Estimate Committee hosts interaction with Jharkhand counterparts

Shillong, 23 April: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, under the chairmanship of Mayralborn Syviem, MLA from Nongpoh constituency, hosted an interactive meeting with the Committee on Estimates of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on April 23.

The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the Assembly Secretariat, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Shillong.

The meeting was attended by members of the Meghalaya Committee—Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar (MLA, Mawkyrwat), Adelbert Nongrum (MLA, North Shillong), Remington Gabil Momin (MLA, Rambrai-Jyrngam), Charles Marngar (MLA, Mawhati), and Miani D Shira (MLA, Ampati).

Also present were Andrew Simons, Commissioner & Secretary, and Malthus S. Sangma, Additional Secretary, along with officials from both the Meghalaya Assembly Secretariat and relevant departments of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

The programme commenced with a felicitation ceremony, during which the Hon’ble Chairman and members of the Estimates Committee, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, warmly welcomed the visiting delegation from Jharkhand.

In his welcome address, Mayralborn Syiem underscored the cultural and demographic similarities between Meghalaya and Jharkhand, noting that both states are predominantly tribal—Meghalaya home to hill tribes and Jharkhand to plain tribes. He also elaborated on the structure, functions, and responsibilities of the Estimates Committee, and shared insights into the internal working rules of the committee.

The Jharkhand delegation is currently on a study tour of Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Odisha. Members included Hemlal Murmu (Chairman and MLA, Litipara), K.S.B Mehta (MLA, Panki), Mathura Mahto (MLA, Giridih), and Amit Kumar (MLA, Silli), all of whom addressed the gathering.

Hemlal Murmu praised the natural beauty and uniqueness of Meghalaya, remarking, “It feels like we have visited heaven.” He made special mention of iconic locations such as Cherrapunji (Sohra)—the wettest place in the world—and the cleanest village in Asia, both located in Meghalaya. He emphasized the vast potential of the state’s tourism sector and expressed his intent to advocate for a stronger role for Estimates Committees at the upcoming National Conference of Committee Chairpersons in Mumbai.

K.S.B Mehta expressed deep gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Meghalaya Committee. He highlighted the shared tribal heritage and cultural values between the two states and extended an invitation to the Meghalaya Committee to visit Jharkhand.

Mathura Mahto complimented Meghalaya’s climate and described the state as a true reflection of the sentiment, “Saare Jahan Se Achha.” He stressed the significance of such inter-state exchanges in fostering cultural understanding and cooperation.

Amit Kumar shared a light-hearted anecdote and commended the strength of Meghalaya’s tourism sector. He expressed appreciation for the meaningful discussions and the time taken by the legislators to engage with their counterparts, warmly inviting them to Jharkhand.

The meeting also featured discussions on various topics, including the structure and size of the respective state assemblies and challenges in implementing welfare schemes.

Chairman Mayralborn Syiem also briefed the delegation on key development projects undertaken by the Meghalaya Government in sectors such as road infrastructure, health, and education.

He emphasized the proactive role of the Estimates Committee, which regularly conducts field visits, oral hearings, and follow-up meetings with departments to monitor the implementation of projects and schemes.

Notably, the committee recently reviewed progress in the following departments:

• Education Department: Reviewed the progress of three Block Institutes of Teacher Education (BITE) and residential schools, urging the timely completion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Ri-Bhoi and East Garo Hills by 2025.

• Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department – Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM): Stressed the importance of uninterrupted implementation of JJM in border areas and called for a comprehensive status report.

• Health Department: Assessed the development of new Maternal and Child Health (MCH) hospitals in Nongstoin and Umsning, targeting operational readiness by 2025. The committee also recommended expedited upgrades to civil hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

• Community & Rural Development (C&RD) Department: Observed 70–80% completion of new Block Development Officer (BDO) offices and urged timely completion to enhance service delivery in C&RD blocks.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri Andrew Simons, Commissioner & Secretary, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The meeting ended with a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.