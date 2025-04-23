Pahalgam terror attack: India toughens posture against Pak

New Delhi, April 23: In the wake of the dastardly killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in J-K yesterday by suspected Pakistan-based terrorists, the Government of India has taken a tough posture vis-à-vis the neighbouring country.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today announced, “Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures-

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025.

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

4) The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5) India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.”