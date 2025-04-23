Meghalaya Nuggets

Online Quiz, special lectures at NEHU on Earth Day 2025

SHILLONG, April 22: On the occasion of Earth Day, an online Quiz competition and special lectures were held at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, on Tuesday. The celebration was organised by the Department of Geology, NEHU, Shillong, in collaboration with Geological Society of India, Bengaluru, and Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) Shillong Chapter, in a hybrid mode, on theme “Our Power, Our Planet.” The event focused on raising awareness about the importance of renewable energy and environmental responsibility in shaping a sustainable future. The Quiz competition saw the participation of more than 200 participants from different parts of India using the online mode. Results were declared in the valedictory session. The Quiz featured questions to promote geosciences in sync with the programme’s theme. In the quiz the first position was secured by Manan Sethia (Krishna Public School, Kamal Vihar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh), second position was secured by Nanglamshwa S Kurkalang (Army Public School, Shillong), and 3rd place was secured by Na-isha Babha Sohliya (Army Public School, Shillong). Consolation prizes were awarded to the fourth and fifth placed participants, whereas others received participation certificates. Earlier, Deputy Director General (Retd.), Geological Survey of India, and Secretary of the Gondwana Geological Society, Nagpur, PB Sarolkar, delivered an engaging talk on Geothermal Energy. He elaborated on geothermal resources, their surface manifestations, and environmental concerns such as hot water emissions, gas release, and land deformation. He also spoke about the practical uses of geothermal energy, including greenhouse cultivation, and provided a cost comparison of energy sources from 2018, showcasing the long-term advantages of geothermal energy. Following this, Nandkishor Sarolkar, Founder Member and Managing Director of Sarvesh Engineering, discussed the future of Green Hydrogen as a clean and energy-dense fuel. He explained the need for green hydrogen, especially in the Indian context, and described its different types.

NEHU organises natl conference on elderly care, challenges in NE

SHILLONG, April 22: The Department of Sociology, NEHU, in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), organised a two-day national conference on Monday and Tuesday, focusing on the condition and care of the elderly in India, with special emphasis on the Northeast. Held under the theme “Elderly in Contemporary Society: Their Predicaments, Challenges, and Prospects,” the event brought together scholars, practitioners, and policymakers for in-depth discussions on issues ranging from healthcare access and economic insecurity to social inclusion and elder rights. Keynote speaker Prof Mala Kapur Shankardass called for inclusive policy frameworks to empower older adults as active members of society. Sessions addressed urban planning for aging populations, legal safeguards, geriatric medicine, and the evolving role of family in elder care.

ICFAI hosts cultural prog in Tura

SHILLONG, April 22: The ICFAI University Meghalaya, Tura, hosted a vibrant and inclusive Cultural Programme at the Tura District Auditorium on Tuesday, with the theme “Unity in Diversity.” The event featured a dynamic inter-institutional cultural dance competition and a delightful array of ethnic food stalls, bringing together students from various institutions across Tura town. The programme aimed to highlight and appreciate the diverse cultural backgrounds, traditions, and heritage present within the student body and Cultural programmes provide a platform for people from all walks of life to come together, interact, and celebrate, strengthening social bonds and a sense of belonging within the community. Administrator of Mason Philips Academy, Dr Meril N Sangma, who was the chief guest of the programme, spoke passionately about the importance of such events, saying that celebrating our differences is what brings true unity. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation to ICFAI University for organising such programme, adding that such platforms are essential for promoting peace, respect, and mutual understanding among young people. He also inaugurated the Ethnic Food Stalls, which were a major highlight of the day. Smt. Sume G.B Sangma and Smt. Wanne G Momin were the distinguished judges for the Inter- Institutional Cultural Dance Competition and Ethnic Food Stalls, who evaluated the performances based on authenticity, expression, and creativity. Winners were also awarded with prizes to recognise their talent and effort.