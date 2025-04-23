Wednesday, April 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CM condemns terror attack

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 22: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday condemned the Kashmir terror attack as a “senseless act which caused irreparable harm to families”.
“The terror attack at Pahalgam is a heinous act of violence that has caused immense suffering and loss of precious lives. We strongly condemn this senseless act, which targeted innocent lives and caused irreparable harm to families and communities,” he posted on X.
Urging everyone to unite against terrorism, he added, “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with those affected.”

