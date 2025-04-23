Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play in the Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division 2025 after securing a vacancy through an auction, it was revealed on Monday.

The club, which had played in last year’s Third Division, were successful with their bid of Rs 2.30 lakh, which was Rs 30,000 more than the SSA’s minimum bid.

Offers in a closed bid system were accepted until 3pm on Monday and the bids were opened at 4pm. As per the SSA notification issued on April 14, Nongmensong have two working days to deposit the whole bid amount.

The successful club will not be exempted from relegation if they finish in the drop zone of the Second Division this year. With this auction, the Second Division will have 14 clubs participating this year. Nongmensong had an average campaign in 2024, winning two and losing three of their matches.