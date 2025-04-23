Wednesday, April 23, 2025
SPORTS

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play in the Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division 2025 after securing a vacancy through an auction, it was revealed on Monday.
The club, which had played in last year’s Third Division, were successful with their bid of Rs 2.30 lakh, which was Rs 30,000 more than the SSA’s minimum bid.
Offers in a closed bid system were accepted until 3pm on Monday and the bids were opened at 4pm. As per the SSA notification issued on April 14, Nongmensong have two working days to deposit the whole bid amount.
The successful club will not be exempted from relegation if they finish in the drop zone of the Second Division this year. With this auction, the Second Division will have 14 clubs participating this year. Nongmensong had an average campaign in 2024, winning two and losing three of their matches.

Previous article
MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign
Next article
Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

Related articles

SPORTS

Capitals outclass Lucknow

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly but surely inched closer towards play-off qualification, annihilating Lucknow...
SPORTS

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope for a happy homecoming when they take on a...
SPORTS

MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: The Meghalaya Football Association organised a send-off for the state team that will...
SPORTS

Tura DCA win Zone 2 opener in low-scoring contest

MCA U-16 Boys Tourney By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Tura District Cricket Association won the opening match of Zone...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: The Meghalaya Football Association...
Load more

Popular news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: The Meghalaya Football Association...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge