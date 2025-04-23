MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: The Meghalaya Football Association organised a send-off for the state team that will take part in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

At the send-off held at the SSA Stadium in Polo here on Monday were senior MFA members, led by President Hamletson Dohling, General Secretary Sunesh Syiem, Vice-President Cliff Nongrum and Executive Member Freddy Kharpran.

Dohling expressed the MFA’s best wishes to the whole team as they aim to bring the trophy home.

Meghalaya have been slotted in Group A with Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Rajasthan. Led by celebrated coach Bobby L Nongbet, Meghalaya will face J&K in the first match on April 27.

A total of 36 teams have been split into eight groups (four groups with five teams each and four groups with four teams each). Delhi are the defending champions after winning the inaugural edition in May 2024. Only the eight group winners will progress to the quarterfinals.

The group stage has been staggered, with the tournament having begun on April 10.

Meghalaya squad

Rimankhraw Kharumnuid, Riborlang L Lyngkhoi, Franky Dkhar, Mebannangkiew Thabah, Chibait Pamthied, Banpliebok Khongjoh, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Deibormame Tongper, Ricky Kharkongor, Richborn Kharpuri, Bipush G Marak, Babitlang Wahlang, Jovialstar L Lyngkhoi, Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer, Nikiboy Swer, RT Hanson Pdang, Pynshailang L Nonglait, Arkini Laloo

Support staff: Bobby L Nongbet (coach), Damehi Kyndiah (assistant coach/manager)