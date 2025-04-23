Wednesday, April 23, 2025
SPORTS

MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: The Meghalaya Football Association organised a send-off for the state team that will take part in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.
At the send-off held at the SSA Stadium in Polo here on Monday were senior MFA members, led by President Hamletson Dohling, General Secretary Sunesh Syiem, Vice-President Cliff Nongrum and Executive Member Freddy Kharpran.
Dohling expressed the MFA’s best wishes to the whole team as they aim to bring the trophy home.
Meghalaya have been slotted in Group A with Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Rajasthan. Led by celebrated coach Bobby L Nongbet, Meghalaya will face J&K in the first match on April 27.
A total of 36 teams have been split into eight groups (four groups with five teams each and four groups with four teams each). Delhi are the defending champions after winning the inaugural edition in May 2024. Only the eight group winners will progress to the quarterfinals.
The group stage has been staggered, with the tournament having begun on April 10.
Meghalaya squad
Rimankhraw Kharumnuid, Riborlang L Lyngkhoi, Franky Dkhar, Mebannangkiew Thabah, Chibait Pamthied, Banpliebok Khongjoh, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Deibormame Tongper, Ricky Kharkongor, Richborn Kharpuri, Bipush G Marak, Babitlang Wahlang, Jovialstar L Lyngkhoi, Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer, Nikiboy Swer, RT Hanson Pdang, Pynshailang L Nonglait, Arkini Laloo
Support staff: Bobby L Nongbet (coach), Damehi Kyndiah (assistant coach/manager)

Previous article
Tura DCA win Zone 2 opener in low-scoring contest
Next article
Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

Related articles

SPORTS

Capitals outclass Lucknow

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly but surely inched closer towards play-off qualification, annihilating Lucknow...
SPORTS

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope for a happy homecoming when they take on a...
SPORTS

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play in the Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division 2025 after...
SPORTS

Tura DCA win Zone 2 opener in low-scoring contest

MCA U-16 Boys Tourney By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Tura District Cricket Association won the opening match of Zone...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play...
Load more

Popular news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge