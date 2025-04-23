Shah Rukh Khan says ‘words fail to express’ his grief over inhumane act of violence in Pahalgam

Mumbai, April 23: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his shock and outrage following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a heartfelt post on social media, Khan condemned the “treachery and inhumane act of violence” that left the region reeling, urging for justice and unity in the face of such tragedy.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shah Rukh shared a note that read, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam.

In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.”

The Indian film industry has been flooded with outrage and sorrow following the recent attack, with numerous celebrities speaking out in strong condemnation. Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., Allu Arjun, and several others have expressed their profound grief and anger over the heartbreaking incident. Condemning the attack, Alia wrote, “The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking.

Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just…living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there’s only grief. And the unbearable weight of it. Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace .And may those left behind find strength somehow – though I don’t know how we even begin to ask that of them.”

Anushka expressed her heartbreak on Instagram, sharing her distress over the attack on innocent people. “Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families, This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten,” she wrote. A terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 claimed the lives of approximately 28 people, mostly tourists, who were tragically gunned down.

IANS