Wednesday, April 23, 2025
USTM Social Work Excellence Award-2025 to Dr. Carmo Noronha

By: Bureau

Guwahati, April 23 : Like every year, on the occasion of World Social Work Day, the Department of Social Work at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) conferred Social Work Excellence Award upon an eminent person who has contributed immensely to the society.

This year’s Social Work Excellence Award has been conferred today to Dr. Carmo Noronha, Secretary of Bethany Society, Shillong. The Award was handed over to him by Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM in the presence of a distinguished gathering, according to  a Press release.

Dr. Noronha is a dedicated social worker and changemaker who has championed inclusive education, sustainable livelihoods, and empowerment of persons with disabilities. Under his leadership, Bethany Society has launched impactful initiatives such as digital literacy programs for visually impaired students and sustainable agriculture practices for rural communities. He was earlier recognized nationally with the ‘Best Individual Working for the Cause of Persons with Disabilities’ award by the President of India.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Noronha expressed gratitude to USTM and highlighted the continued efforts of Bethany Society under the leadership of Bertha Dkhar. He remarked, “We human beings can become pearls if we get the right environment to grow,” and offered meaningful insights to the students and faculty present.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof. B.P. Sahu, Dean, Department of Education, NEHU Shillong. Prof. Sahu took the audience through the evolution of the social work profession.

As part of the day’s celebration, a wall magazine themed on “Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing” was also inaugurated in the Department of Social Work by Prof. B.P. Sahu, in the presence of faculty members and students.

Earlier, the welcome address was made by Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, followed by introductory remarks by Prof. R.K. Sharma, Adviser, USTM. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Nibedita Paul, Associate Professor, Department of Social Work, USTM.

This year’s celebration not only honoured contributions to the field but also inspired students to engage with contemporary issues in social work with empathy, innovation, and solidarity.

