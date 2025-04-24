Counteroffensive: India downgrades ties with Pak

Centre expels Pakistani military attaches , Suspends

Indus Water Treaty , Shuts down Attari-Wagah border

NEW DELHI, April 23: India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

A day after the brazen attack that killed 26 civilians, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up New Delhi’s retaliatory measures to the dastardly strike and directed the security forces to maintain high vigil.

At a late evening media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announcing the decisions said the overall strength of the Pakistani and Indian High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55, to be effected by May 1.

The new retaliatory measures shut down the few existing diplomatic mechanisms between the two sides taking bilateral relations to yet another new low.

The foreign secretary said the CCS resolved that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

Misri said the CCS was given a briefing on the incident including the “cross-border linkages” of the terrorist attack.

Misri said “the defence, military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata” and they have a week to leave India.

India will be withdrawing its own defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, he said.

“These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions,” he said.

The CCS that lasted for two-and-a-half hours decided to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect. It is the only operational land border crossing between the two countries.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and any such visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, Misri said.

The CCS decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism, he said.

On closing of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, Misri said those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1.

The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on Tuesday in Pahalgam that left 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen dead, he said.

“A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured,” Misri said.

“Strong expressions of support and solidarity have been received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack,” he said.

Misri said the CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out, he said.

“It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory (Jammu and Kashmir) and its steady progress towards economic growth and development,” he said.

He said the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil.

“It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account,” he said.

“As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible,” he said. (PTI)