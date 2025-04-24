Thursday, April 24, 2025
HYC demands check-points under Shella PS to check infiltration from Bangladesh

By: Agencies

Shillong, April 24: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged the authorities to establish check-points or nakas within the jurisdiction of the Shella Police Station to tackle increasing cross-border infiltration and illegal activities.

In a letter addressed to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem expressed concern over the reported influx of individuals from across the Bangladesh border into India, particularly through the porous Indo-Bangladesh border areas falling under Shella’s jurisdiction.

According to Synrem, incidents of illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals have risen in recent months, especially during the night.

He also claimed that illegal cross-border trade has been flourishing in the area, and the infiltrators might be using the same routes and vehicles involved in these unlawful activities, often with assistance from local intermediaries or dalals.

“As per our information, there are currently no designated check-points or nakas on the major roads connecting Shella and other border villages to Sohra and Shillong within the Shella PS jurisdiction, which makes it difficult to detect and prevent the movement of illegal Bangladeshi nationals,” Synrem said.

He pointed out that in several instances, it is the local residents and members of HYC who have helped apprehend suspicious individuals and handed them over to the police. However, he stressed that it is neither practical nor sustainable for civilians to continue this role, especially during nighttime.

The HYC has therefore demanded the immediate establishment of round-the-clock check-points at strategic locations in the Shella Police Station area and the broader Sohra Civil Sub-Division, given its proximity to the international border.

Synrem further urged that standard operating procedures (SOPs) be put in place for police personnel manning these check-points to ensure effective surveillance. He recommended systematic checking of individuals and vehicles, along with the collection of evidence, including digital data, to curb cross-border crimes effectively.

“Candle Light Gathering for Pahalgam Victims” in Shillong on April 27
Assam Rifles Public School conducts a two-day Empathy Art festival at Laitkor

