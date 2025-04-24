Locals in Delhi call for stronger surgical strikes than Balakot, Uri after PM Modi’s powerful speech

New Delhi, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a powerful warning to the enemies of the nation, declaring that India will “identify, trace, and punish” every terrorist and their supporters, pursuing them to the “ends of the Earth.”

Speaking at a massive gathering in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi said: “Today, from the soil of Bihar, I want to tell the entire world — India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. The spirit of India will not be broken by terrorism. It will not go unpunished. Every possible effort will be made to ensure justice is served. The entire nation stands united in this resolve. Every person who believes in humanity is with us.”

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed, the government announced several strong measures against Pakistan. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border, and a reduction in diplomatic presence in both countries’ high commissions. IANS spoke to several residents of Delhi to gauge public reaction to the Prime Minister’s speech.

One local resident said, “I think now we need to go beyond what we did in Balakot and Uri. Pakistan won’t change with small strikes. It’s a good step that strong measures are being taken, but more is needed. Unless we directly target the Pakistani army, these attacks will continue. We always talk about and admire Israel – a small nation standing tall against 56 Islamic countries. India has a population of over 150 crore. We must act accordingly.”

Another local added: “PM Modi has always given a strong message, and we’ll soon see how strong this one really is. Diplomatic steps are welcome, but they alone won’t be enough. We need concrete action to break the back of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This 35-year-long infiltration must be ended completely. Cosmetic actions won’t help – real, impactful steps are needed.”

“This is a welcome move by the government. For the past 14 years, new terror groups have continued to emerge. If the government is now taking serious steps — cutting water supply, halting diplomatic ties — then that’s necessary. But ground reality matters more. We need to deal with those within our country who support and promote this hatred,” said another local.

Another resident added, “Looking at Prime Minister Modi’s record, I have no doubt about his intentions. Whenever he has committed to something, he has delivered. This time, there should be a direct surgical strike — not just on terrorists, but also on those who support and fund them. I’m satisfied that something is being done, but true peace will only come when full justice is served, and those behind the attacks are brought to their knees.”

