Friday, April 25, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Fully support Centre, commend Kashmiris for supporting tourists’: J&K all party meeting resolution

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Srinagar, April 24: The J&K all party meeting convened in Srinagar on Thursday passed a resolution which supports the Union government and also commended Kashmiris for providing all the support to the tourists in testing times.

“We also support the steps taken by the Union government announced yesterday,” reads a resolution passed in the meeting. It also said that the parties salute the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam and was martyred during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists to save the tourists.

“His valour and selflessness shall forever remain an inspiration for all. He is the true face of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir hospitality. We hereby commend our people for the extraordinary moral and material support to all the tourists across the Kashmir Valley and for their resolute unity in condemning the attack,” the resolution added.

The meeting started with a two-minute silence to remember the tourists. “We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice. In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit,” stated the resolution.

The meeting was attended by NC President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Chief minister Omar Abdullah, his cabinet colleagues, Sajad Gani Lone of the Peoples Conference (PC), Yusuf Tarigami of the CPI (M), Mehboob Beg of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in addition to leaders of various other political parties including Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), JK Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari. Other political parties included the BJP, JDU, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Awami National Conference (ANC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National Panthers Party (NPP). The meeting was held at the SKICC in Srinagar.

IANS

Previous article
Locals in Delhi call for stronger surgical strikes than Balakot, Uri after PM Modi’s powerful speech
Next article
Hamas terrorists hosted by Pakistan ‘bad sign’, says Israeli Ambassador after barbaric Pahalgam terror attack

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

‘Tol·gipa’ CA-ko ra·galchina Tura MDC dabia

SHILLONG: ‘Tol·gipa’ Chartered Accountant (CA) Sumit Kumar Jain Bohra baksa Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)-o soi ka·grikaniko den·galpilchina gita...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Retired Teachers’ Plight: A Plea for Timely Pension Implementation

Editor, Through your esteemed daily, we bring to light the dire situation of retired teachers of schools and colleges...
EDITORIAL

Third-world cities

Urban planning is an area the nation has largely ignored. As a result there is chaos as every...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Shillong, The Smart City Project & The Main Stakeholder, The Public

By Toki Blah I am now 77 years old and I have seen the growth of Shillong from that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Tol·gipa’ CA-ko ra·galchina Tura MDC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: ‘Tol·gipa’ Chartered Accountant (CA) Sumit Kumar Jain Bohra...

Retired Teachers’ Plight: A Plea for Timely Pension Implementation

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Through your esteemed daily, we bring to light the...

Third-world cities

EDITORIAL 0
Urban planning is an area the nation has largely...
Load more

Popular news

‘Tol·gipa’ CA-ko ra·galchina Tura MDC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: ‘Tol·gipa’ Chartered Accountant (CA) Sumit Kumar Jain Bohra...

Retired Teachers’ Plight: A Plea for Timely Pension Implementation

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Through your esteemed daily, we bring to light the...

Third-world cities

EDITORIAL 0
Urban planning is an area the nation has largely...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge