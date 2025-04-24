Thursday, April 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Objective of education should go beyond grades, govt jobs: Rakkam

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma emphasised that the state’s education system must go beyond just achieving high grades and securing government jobs, with its core aim being the development of better human beings.
“In Meghalaya, education is not just about employment and government jobs. Education should help you grow into a better person,” Sangma said during the World Earth Day 2025 celebration organised by Mawsynram Border Area College (MBAC), Mawsynram.
Stating that the standard of a community and the state is measured through education, he urged students and teachers to seize every opportunity to learn and teach meaningfully.
Acknowledging that both students and teachers sometimes feel burdened to attend classes, he advised, “Don’t feel that way.”
He noted that teaching is a God-given opportunity to shape a better world, and for students, it is a chance to grow into their best selves.
Highlighting the government’s focus on sports and youth development, Sangma announced that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an indoor stadium at the college has already been prepared, and construction will begin soon.
He also reminded the gathering that Meghalaya will soon host the National Games, and many sports infrastructure projects are being upgraded across the state in preparation — a milestone achievement in itself.
On the topic of environmental preservation, Sangma remarked that the planet has been disturbed and imbalanced. He stressed the urgent need for environmental protection and urged everyone to contribute in their own small way toward safeguarding nature.

Workshop on exam stress in Mendipathar
Govt allays fear over ecotourism project in Ri-Bhoi

