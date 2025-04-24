Govt allays fear over ecotourism project in Ri-Bhoi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: The state government on Wednesday assured that the ecotourism infrastructure project inside the ecologically-sensitive Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary will not cause any environmental damage to the nature reserve.

The assurance came amid protests by environmental groups against the Rs 23.60 crore project.

Sources from the Forest and Environment Department said the entire process was initiated around three years ago with due diligence and now, in its pre-commencement stage, forest and environment clearances are required.

Officials said the TCIL, which conducted the tendering process, selected a firm ‘E Factor’ for implementing the project.

As the technical capability of E Factor to implement such a fragile project has also been questioned, the state government had sought a clarification from the TCIL. It clarified that the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary is a conservation tourism model based on the forest therapy model of Japan.

The Japan model takes into account biodiversity realms and natural ecosystems of deep forests and inculcates a new form of sustainable and responsible livelihood. This model is practiced by various forest economies like Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador and Namibia.

It was also clarified that the project is designed by ecological and biodiversity experts who have studied animal flight paths, biodiversity patterns of flora and fauna to develop non-invasive quiet activities and sculptures for raising awareness among travellers on slow tourism.

In addition, the TCIL said the structures and activities are designed by ecologists to enhance natural surroundings, not driven by adrenaline or resort tourists. The natural capacity of land has been undertaken to create a controlled flow of premium sustainable travellers to maintain the sanctity of the wildlife sanctuary.

“None of the activities requires permanent construction and they are designed by sourcing local sustainable, temporary sculptures to enhance the experience of the wildlife sanctuary for a premium traveller. It should not be deemed as a development ecotourism project but a world class case study of conservation effort to create a bevy of natural connoisseurs and dissuade the local communities from deforestation and extractive forms of livelihoods,” the clarification read.

It was mentioned that the project will have to get a clearance from the National Wildlife Board and that it was conceptualised to provide eco-friendly experience to tourists. As it is not a commercial project, the proposal has a strong involvement of community-based participation.

Meanwhile, members of Green-Tech Foundation visited the Sanctuary on Tuesday to raise awareness about the potential threats posed by the proposed eco-tourism infrastructure project.

The Foundation fears the project could severely impact the sanctuary’s delicate biodiversity as it is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including over 50 species of mammals and 25 species of reptiles. Significantly, around 30 of the 140 mammal species listed in Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, are found here—making the sanctuary an irreplaceable ecological treasure.

Green-Tech Foundation expressed concern that the infrastructure project could lead to “devastative and irreparable damages” to the sanctuary’s flora and fauna.