Thursday, April 24, 2025
Rev. Bernard Laloo appeals for closure of Catholic educational institutions on Friday

By: Bureau

Date:

Shillong, April 24 : Rev. Bernard Laloo, Ausiliary Bishop of Shillong has request  all the Catholic Educational Institutions to remain closed on Friday, the 25th April, 2025. (With Proper information to the Education Department) as gesture of respect to the departed  Holy Father, Pope Francis as well as in respect of the Successor of Peter.

“Let us continue to pray for the Church and our beloved Holy Father that the merciful Father welcomes him in His eternal abode. May I also request all the Parishes to have Holy Mass on the funeral day, Saturday, the 26th April, 2025, at 10.00 am. Let us place ourselves and the Church under the protection and intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary,” an appeal issued by Rev. Bernard Laloo, stated.

 

