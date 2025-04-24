Thursday, April 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tura MP demands end to coal illegalities

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 23: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky Andrew J Syngkon has called for an end to illegal coal extraction and movement in Meghalaya, which is continuing in the state in brazen disregard to the National Green Tribunal’s ban since 2014.
He expressed disappointment that the activities continue despite the ban, stating that this is not a new issue.
Syngkon recalled that he has consistently criticized such unlawful activities and warned that the illegalities negatively impact the state’s revenue.
He questioned who benefits from these illegal activities, given that coal mining has been officially banned.
Syngkon expressed concern about the exploitation of mineral resources without considering future use and warned that the youth may not have more resources like coal and limestone if they decide to set up factories.
He also recalled having raised the issue in Parliament and urged the central government to demand accountability from the state authorities for allowing the illegal operations.

